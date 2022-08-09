Raksha Bandhan is the day when we all cherish our relationship with our siblings. No matter how much pain they give in our asses, we still cherish the warmth of this beautiful bond.

Like us, even Indian politicians celebrate it by tying a Rakhi to their sibling. We have compiled a list of siblings in Indian political history who are no different than us.

1. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

This duo is the popular face of the Indian National Congress party. Over the years, the two have stood with each other like a pillar in their political careers.

2. Jawaharlal Nehru and Vijaya Laxmi Pandit

This brother-sister team played a huge role in the Indian Independence and was known for their exceptional leadership skills. Following in the footsteps of their father, they joined politics at a very young age. After Independence, Nehru became the first Prime Minister of India, and Vijaya Laxmi was the first Indian woman to harbor a cabinet post.

3. Madhavrao Scindia - Vasundhra & Yashodhara Raje

The trio holds a key influence in Rajasthan as they were born into the royal Scindia family. This powerful trio had quite an influence in Rajasthan and were the children of the last ruler of Gwalior. They, however, had different political paths but are still remembered.

4. Rahul Mahajan and Poonam Mahajan

The children of former union cabinet minister Pramod Mahajan have always been in the limelight. While Rahul chose the path of entertainment, Poonam followed the footsteps of her father and joined politics.

5. Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti

Another set of siblings who joined family politics are Lalu Prasad Yadav's children. The trio, like their parents, joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and have continued their political careers in the same.

6. Omar Abdullah and Sarah Pilot

This duo is the children of former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. While Omar joined politics at a very young age, Sara decided to stay out of it and worked as a social worker for women's rights.

7. Ajit Pawar & Supriya Sule

Ajit Pawar & Supriya Sule both have stepped into politics and have their own careers in it. The two belong to the Nationalist Congress Party of Maharashtra.

Though politics has its own highs and lows, these siblings have managed to move past it.

