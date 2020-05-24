Even in grim times there are always some people who give a glimmer of hope to the society.

The Sikh community did exactly that by sanitising Jama Masjid ahead of Eid.

Sikhs sanitise Jama Masjid in time for the festival.

EID MUBARAK ! pic.twitter.com/yopjR1GeDL — Ashok Singh Garcha (@AshokSGarcha) May 23, 2020

They came together to make the place safer before the festival and were in turn, thanked by the authorities of the mosque.

The videos and pictures of their initiative are now doing rounds on the internet, with people lauding their secular beliefs and the unity that lies in the core of India's value system.

We dont need to remind ourselves of humanity which is India's hallmark and reason for our secular existence since centuries. Eid Mubarak to every one from all of us

Pic 2- Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board provide Sehri and Iftari to Muslims pic.twitter.com/kGYMXAN2q8 — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) May 24, 2020

Earlier, sehri and iftari were prepared at Vaishno Devi for the fasting Muslim, a gesture appreciated across the country.

This is what religion is truly about: Love and tolerance.