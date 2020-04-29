With industries shut and humans staying away in their homes, the environment has improved drastically. Reports also suggest that some of the major cities of India have recorded 40-50% drop in air pollution.

This has made the air much cleaner, treating us to some enchanting sights. Like these snow-clad Himalayan peaks visible from Saharanpur in UP.

An IT officer, Dushyant Singh captured these pictures from his house on Monday, 27th April.

Snow capped peaks of Himalaya are now visible from Saharnpur !

Lockdown and intermittent rains have significantly improved the AQI. These pictures were taken by Dushyant, an Income Tax inspector, from his house at Vasant Vihar colony on Monday evening. #lockdowneffect #nature pic.twitter.com/1vFfJqr05J — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 29, 2020

Another resident, Ashutosh Mishra also shared a picture from his home.

Certain reports suggest that the AQI of Saharanpur is 40 at present and these mountain ranges are believed to be at a distance of around 150-200 km from Saharanpur.

As the pictures went viral on the internet, people started sharing their own experiences from Saharanpur and welcomed this change in the environment.

♥️ this is natural healing which will help in a long run... while Ozone hole also healed this week completely due to decrease in polar vorticity...This lockdown proved to be game changer. — Suhail Bashir (@SuhailBashirP) April 29, 2020

That's unbelievable and amazing. In normal days even mussoorie range is not visible from Saharanpur — Abhishek (@bhardwaajabhi) April 29, 2020

Around 24 years back I had seem it from saharanpur railway station while travelling to Dehradun. I could not believe I was so close to the himalayan peaks. — martand (@martanz) April 29, 2020

अजीब सी विडम्बना है जमाने में.... प्रदुषण के समय किसी ने Mask नहीं लगाया....

इतने शुद्ध वातावर्ण में सब लगाए घूम रहे।

Pollution by human not by mother nature. — ¶®∆t!|{ |{u∆∆@₹🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@MR_NAlVE007) April 29, 2020

Has to be the Kalanag peak — No4 (@No429469332) April 29, 2020

Earlier this month, residents of Jalandhar in Punjab woke up to the views of snow-covered Himalayan ranges.

It's amazing to see the nature living its best life.