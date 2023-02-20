If you’ve watched Vicky Donor- then you might have seen the embarrassment it takes to donate sperm. From setting the mood right to keeping away from the gaze of people, there’s too much pressure around. But some genius in China has come up with a technique to get you in action.

Yup, a robot vagina that will remove every ounce of pressure and embarrassment when you're donating sperm or even for medical analysis. It is apparently claimed to be a replica of the human vagina. This machine launched by Jiangsu Sanwe aims to mimic intercourse, by allowing the donors a comfortable experience.

Reports further state it comes complete with a massage pipe, variable speeds, pressure, and temperature, as well as an adjustable height to meet the requirements of the user.

The chairmen of the firm, Ding Guijiang says it can replicate the physical movements of sexual intercourse and can also stimulate a penis.

In terms of temperature, wetness and amount of light, it is able to meet certain standards and simulate a vagina.

He stated the problems a sperm donor faces while donating and made some fair points here.

Nowadays the amount of sperm [in semen] has dramatically decreased. Hospitals mostly use masturbation as a method [to collect sperms] and they don’t provide a venue or equipment for the task. This makes collecting sperm on the spot very difficult. Under such circumstances, in order to meet clinical demands, we invented this automatic sperm extractor equipment, which is also friendly to use.

New "extraction" machine for sperm donors pic.twitter.com/afxmweu75b — Levandov (@blabla112345) February 16, 2023

While the drawback of the device is it cannot simulate the temperature and wetness of a vagina, of course. And sometimes the device may not fit well.

im struggling to comprehend the jump it would take to Being Too Embarrassed to masturbate in a hospital to telling the staff you’d prefer to put your penis in the Big Suck-off Machine https://t.co/F7M1AnjBon — fredesque (@FredTaming) February 19, 2023

“Are you too embarrassed to use your own hand? Here stick your dick into this weird hole” lmfao https://t.co/AV7aHs60j3 — 𓍊𓋼𓍊𓋼𓍊𝐸𝓂𝓅𝓇𝑒𝓈𝓈𝐸𝒻𝓁𝒾𝒾𝑒𓍊𓋼𓍊𓋼𓍊 (@EmpressElfiie) February 19, 2023

ok can we have gynaecological equipment that doesn’t look like a torture device now pls https://t.co/Q0S9l8FtpO — reegan (@reegnkay) February 19, 2023

glorified glory hole https://t.co/WNXDUXER7u — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) February 19, 2023

as a man too embarassed to crank my hog six ways from sunday in a hospital bed its a relief a stranger could walk in and see me fucking the teletubbies vacuum cleaner like it was my last day on earth https://t.co/cDg5RDgb2P — bud light lyme disease (@lsthief) February 19, 2023

