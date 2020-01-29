After IndiGo and Air India banned comedian Kunal Kamra from using their airlines, SpiceJet has become the newest to follow the suit.

This comes in light of his video with Arnab Goswami which is going viral on the internet, since last evening. 

IndiGo, the flight in which the incident happened, was the first to ban Kunal. With a post on its official Twitter account, the airline declared:

AirIndia soon did the same, suspending Kunal from flying 'until further notice'.

Now, Kunal has some opinions on this, and so does the internet.

Oh, by the way, they were in the flight again today - and things turned out to be pretty much the same. Well, as far as Arnab's silence is concerned.

This issue is getting more intense, with each passing hour. 