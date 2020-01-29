After IndiGo and Air India banned comedian Kunal Kamra from using their airlines, SpiceJet has become the newest to follow the suit.

SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice. @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri @IndiGo6E — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 29, 2020

This comes in light of his video with Arnab Goswami which is going viral on the internet, since last evening.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

IndiGo, the flight in which the incident happened, was the first to ban Kunal. With a post on its official Twitter account, the airline declared:

Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers. 2/2@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

AirIndia soon did the same, suspending Kunal from flying 'until further notice'.

#FlyAI: In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice. @HardeepSPuri . — Air India (@airindiain) January 28, 2020

Now, Kunal has some opinions on this, and so does the internet.

IRCTC ka website Nahi Khul raha...

Kare to Kare kya bole toh bole kya

😭😭😭 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Modiji can I walk yaan uspe bhi baan hai...



😭😭😭 https://t.co/tDDfgK6JxT — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

Oh, by the way, they were in the flight again today - and things turned out to be pretty much the same. Well, as far as Arnab's silence is concerned.

FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my

flight again this morning while returning from lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

This issue is getting more intense, with each passing hour.