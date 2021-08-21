Earlier this week, the entire world was shaken as thousands of helpless people swarmed Kabul airport to grasp one last chance to escape the war-torn country. The horrifying clip of two people falling from the aircraft after holding on to the wheels in order to fly out of the nation shocked everyone.

Amid such a deteriorating situation, a clothing shop mocked the death of innocent people by selling t-shirts with silhouettes of the unfortunate incident.

ConaneShop, an Etsy shop, was selling distasteful t-shirts with the tagline ‘Kabul Skydiving Club’. Available for both men and women in various shades, the t-shirts had figures of two people falling from an aircraft with ‘Est. 2021’ written at the bottom.

Although the shop has now removed the offensive t-shirts from their website, netizens were quick to respond.

This is genuinely so disturbing. What kind of awful person would make or buy a T-shirt like that? — #SaveSilwan #SaveSheikhJarrah (@prettypalestine) August 20, 2021

That’s some heartless shit right there. — Wayne Smith (@sunkistsmith) August 20, 2021

wth.... boycott this brand. — Muhammad Saad Afzal (@hillbilly_28) August 20, 2021

How insensitive 😑 — Nikhil Jadhav (@Mostly_Sane24) August 21, 2021

Unbelievable how cruel and heartless some people can be.. https://t.co/mdYWdEfqcY — Sima Ba (@simaba_) August 20, 2021

Fully agree…disgusting way of making money…really despicable however, who in 2021 can ever think it’s a good idea to hang on a plane…seriously….humanity has a loooong way to go. — Ciro (@dimman76) August 19, 2021

It’s downright sickening and disgusting.