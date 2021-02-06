After Rihanna tweeted about the farmers' protest, drawing widespread international attention to the protest in the process, various Indian celebrities shared eerily similar messages on Twitter about how India's 'internal matters' need no foreign interference.

Via @free_thinker . This is a PR disaster pic.twitter.com/1QACWIsBZX — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) February 4, 2021

Suffice to say, many people saw their idols fall from grace as celebrities who hadn't spoken about the protest even once in all the months, suddenly became the brand ambassadors of 'copy-paste'.

And pretty soon, #spinelesscelebrities was trending on Twitter.

I must thank @rihanna for her tweet that, in actual meaning, bought #IndiaTogether . Indian celebrities of various fields tweeting and retweeting same messages! #SpinelessCelebs #IStandWithFarmers — Vishnu Nair (@VishnuNair0793) February 4, 2021

Today I feel more independent & richer than these spineless celebraties, atleast I have an opinion. Stop calling them Hero, they are actors in real life too.#SpinelessCelebrities #fakehero #slavecelebs https://t.co/dNU69Q9s0c — Hardeep Wadhawan (@HardeepWadhawan) February 4, 2021

People were saying that why all the indian celebrities are silent on farmers protest.....now all the 'Mard' are woken up after @rihanna asked to talk about it.#spinelessCelebrities — Asad Naved (@asad_naved_) February 3, 2021

Of all the celebrities who are puppets in the hands of the government, @sachin_rt was the least expected. I had immense respect for him. Never expected a man like him would ever go down as a puppet. #istandwithfarmers#spinelesscelebrities#justiceforfarmers#supportfarmers — sandeep kurian jacob (@sandeepjacob1) February 4, 2021

Agar time rehte jaag jaate to Kisi bahar waale ko mauka hi nhi milta desh k androoni mamlo mein Bolne Ka#IndiaWithFarmers #spinelessCelebrities #IndiaTogether — Arpit Kulshreshtha (@kulshreshthaarp) February 3, 2021

But now, street artist Tyler has come up with the perfect solution - a tree that every celebrity needs, but few can grow i.e. the spine tree!

Yes, in his inimitable style, street artist Tyler shared two photos where he's offering 'spines' to people, and to be honest, this is one commodity we're totally advocating for.

And we're not the only ones:

Didn't they say (s)pine trees are evergreen?