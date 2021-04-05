Even A True Delhiite Won't Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

Answer these questions and we'll tell you how well you know the national capital of India.

1. Which place in Delhi has food stalls of different states? via makemytrip Sarojini Nagar Dilli Haat Lajpat Nagar Chandni Chowk

2. Which of these celebrities are from Delhi? Kunal Nayyar Sunidhi Chauhan Shahid Kapoor All of the above

3. Is this bridge in Delhi? Yes No

4. Which of these monuments is not in Delhi? Azim Khan Tomb Jamali Kamali Mosque Tomb Kaanch Mahal Bijay Mandal

5. Complete this sentence in Delhi lingo. Life mein bade ____ ho rakhe hai yaar. Pange Tantey Lafde Jhagde

6. How many restaurants does Virat Kohli own in Delhi? 1 2 3 4

7. Where is the Lord Hanuman temple, featured in several Bollywood movies, located in Delhi? Rajouri Rajinder Nagar Jhandewalan CP

8. Which of these movies have been shot in Delhi? Raanjhanaa Rockstar Fukrey All of the above

9. Which is Ranbir Kapoor's favourite spot for Keema Paranthas in Delhi? Paranthe wali gali Laxman Dhaba, Qutub Institutional Area Kake Di Hatti Moolchand Paranthe Wala