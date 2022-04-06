Dogs are a man's best friend. Many say it, few mean it. However, in this case, not only did Muthu, an 82-year-old retired government employee from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga's Manamadurai mean it, but he took the sentiment to a whole another level. He immortalised the memories of his beloved late Labrador named Tom, by constructing a temple in his honour and installing a marble statue of him.

In an interview with ANI, Muthu exclaimed, "I have affection for my dog more than for my child. Tom was with me since 2010 but he died in 2021. My grandparents and father all were dog lovers."

Muthu is estimated to have spent almost Rs. 80,000 on the marble statue of his late dog which was installed in January this year. Manoj Kumar, the nephew of Muthu revealed that the offerings are made to the dog's statue daily and the temple is open to people to come over and offer their prayers. “We offer food and garlands to the statue during auspicious days and every Friday," he said in the same interview.

In another interview with IANS, Kumar divulged: "Tom was bought by my brother Arun Kumar 11 years ago, but we could not keep it with us, so we handed him over to our uncle after six months, Tom was his companion ever after. Both showered love on each other and were inseparable."

Unfortunately, a year ago, Tom developed health issues and did not respond to treatment. He passed away in January 2021.