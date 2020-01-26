On the 72nd Army Day parade on 15 January, 2019, Captain Tanya Shergill created history by becoming the first woman to lead an all-male marching contingent.

Shattering the glass ceiling and breaking all stereotypes Capt Tanya Shergill becomes the first woman to command the all men contingent on the 72nd #ArmyDay Parade.With loads of confidence, poise & her head held high she makes India proud. Video @DD_Bharati #ArmyDay2020 @adgpi pic.twitter.com/4CX5cIO2SM — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 15, 2020

She also led an all-men contingent during the ceremonial Republic Day parade and is now the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade.

In an interview with NDTV, she mentioned,

Ever since I was a little girl, I always wanted to join fauj (Army), I had always seen my father getting ready, wearing his uniform. So I always had it at the back of my mind that one day I will earn the uniform.

Twitter too showered her with compliments.

"When you don the uniform it doesn't matter you are a man or a woman, you are just a soldier"

~#Captain_Tanya_Shergill



India is cheering for you #TaniaShergil. As the first woman adjutant for the Republic Day Parade you lead India. Jai Hind #RepublicDay #RepublicDayParade2020 pic.twitter.com/GpS2ujLUqv — Harish Dahiya (@HarishDahiya92) January 26, 2020

Capt. Tanya Shergill Makes History, Becomes 1st Woman Parade Adjutant Leading All-Men Contingents at India's 71st Republic day parade. She is the 4th generation of her family..@IndINDIANARMY#RepublicDayParade2020 #RepublicDay #womenempowerment pic.twitter.com/6eGSck5wC7 — Pradeep kumar🔬🏛🐝🐝 (@malpkumar) January 26, 2020

4th generation army officer Captain #TaniaShergill from Hoshiarpur leading the Corps of Signals contingent - Great grandfather belonged to Sikh Regiment, Grandfather to Armoured Corps and Father Capt Surat Singh Shergill to Artillery Regiment #Shero #RepublicDayParade2020 🇮🇳 https://t.co/tS6BVouROr — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) January 26, 2020

My heart is filled with pride as I see Tania Shergill lead all-men contingent at Republic Day Parade.

More women in power👏🌟 #RepublicDay2020 — Akshita Ramola (@RamolaAkshita) January 26, 2020

Our Shero 😍😍 .. Captain Tania Shergill 🇮🇳 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Xl2icEfP3g — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) January 26, 2020

Caption Tanya Shergill, the first woman officer to lead all men contingent on the republic day prade . Shergill is a fourth generation army officer : her father , grandfather and great-grandfather also served in the Indian army 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/amgVarFiaN — Shranaya (@Shranaya2) January 26, 2020

Captain Tanya Shergill, a fourth generation #army officer in the family, and the first woman officer as Parade Adjutant at this year's #RepublicDay 🇮🇳 parade. pic.twitter.com/3PzmJm9wZA — Tarak H. Rindani (@TarakRindani) January 26, 2020

Captain Tanya Shergill- 1st Woman Officer As Parade Adjutant on Army Day Parade.#JaiHind#71stRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/5gAEPXvbAS — Garima Jha (@garimajha1006) January 26, 2020

Our Babuji, Sh Lal Bahadur Shastri ji always took pride in the idea of women taking the lead in the nation’s growth. His vision taking shape... the heart swells with pride, as Capt Tanya Shergill led as the Parade Adjutant today. Jai jawan, Jai Kisan. #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/WPeIe1HCSM — Vinamra Shastri (@VinamraShastri) January 26, 2020

Absolutely fantastic!! Capt. Tanya Shergill shatters many a glass ceilings by becoming the first woman to command an all men contingent at the Republic Day parade! Fills my heart with pride and joy to share this visual! Encore!pic.twitter.com/Q1796TPq5F — Asha Kumari (@AshaKumariINC) January 17, 2020

She is a fourth generation army officer.