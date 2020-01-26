On the 72nd Army Day parade on 15 January, 2019, Captain Tanya Shergill created history by becoming the first woman to lead an all-male marching contingent. 

She also led an all-men contingent during the ceremonial Republic Day parade and is now the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade. 

In an interview with NDTV, she mentioned, 

Ever since I was a little girl, I always wanted to join fauj (Army), I had always seen my father getting ready, wearing his uniform. So I always had it at the back of my mind that one day I will earn the uniform. 
Source: Jagran Images

Twitter too showered her with compliments. 

She is a fourth generation army officer. 