On the 72nd Army Day parade on 15 January, 2019, Captain Tanya Shergill created history by becoming the first woman to lead an all-male marching contingent.

She also led an all-men contingent during the ceremonial Republic Day parade and is now the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade.

In an interview with NDTV, she mentioned,

Ever since I was a little girl, I always wanted to join fauj (Army), I had always seen my father getting ready, wearing his uniform. So I always had it at the back of my mind that one day I will earn the uniform.

"When you don the uniform it doesn't matter you are a man or a woman, you are just a soldier"

She is a fourth generation army officer.