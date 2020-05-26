Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Readers' discretion is advised.

Among other things, this pandemic has brought to light acts of brutality against innocent animals that some cruel people are indulging in.

Recently, a Tik Tok video went viral, where two teenagers ill-treated a stray dog. They tied the helpless dog's legs and threw him into a pond, pelted stones at him and left him to drown.

#tiktokbanindia

Got this Video via whatsapp , Please Ban tiktok . pic.twitter.com/j8uYP13FKE — Tarun choubey (@Tarunchoubey4) May 20, 2020

After the video of the barbaric act went viral, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) took note of the incident and offered ₹50,000 to anyone who provided them information about the two unidentified teens. PETA in its blog wrote:

We’re calling on anyone with information to come forward immediately – to help dogs and humans. As psychologists well know, violent people often start by abusing animals and then move on to target humans.

Even people on social media were outraged. They demanded arrests of those men who were involved in this heinous crime.

I Hope they are not considered as juvenile. This act is too cruel to be considered as a juvenile act. — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGu66197708) May 25, 2020

tie and throw both the bustards in the same pond.. let them know in their way, how it feels.. #BanTikTokInIndia — Saswat Bag (@BagSaswat) May 25, 2020

@peta take some action against them — #bantiktokindia (@erpushkar_) May 20, 2020

Soon, the young men were identified and traced. Apparently, both of them hail from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, an FIR was lodged on Sunday in Madhav Nagar police station against a 19-year-old and a minor involved in the incident.

ANIMAL ABUSERS ARRESTED!



PETA India worked with Ujjain police to get the teens who abused and drowned a dog in this #TikTok video arrested: — PETA India (@PetaIndia) May 25, 2020

After the accused were traced and tracked down, PETA praised the Ujjain police for their help. A chargesheet has also been filed against the teenagers for killing the dog.

UPDATE: PETA India's @asharmeet02 worked with @ujjainpolice1 to arrest abusers who drowned a dog in viral video: https://t.co/NAs6BP1ba1 Thank you to everyone who helped us by sharing the video. @theathiyashetty @SunielVShetty @HeenaSidhu10 https://t.co/ZpPrWxeLUK — Sachin Bangera (@Sachbang) May 24, 2020

According to TOI, when the culprits were asked about why they abused the dog, the teens revealed that they did it "just for fun".

After the arrests were made, social media users thanked the police and PETA for their prompt work.

BEST NEWS. 👏🏻 Thank you @PetaIndia, sachin and @ujjainpolice1 for your prompt work, you guys are amazing ♥️😇 https://t.co/3gLEPvyg2x — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) May 24, 2020

We need stringent laws against animal cruelty. — Karan Parmar (@kpparmar) May 25, 2020

A big thank$..!! — Amardeep kumar (Gyanu) (@ImAmardeep007) May 25, 2020

BEST NEWS OF THE DAY!! — Syed Arefin (@iamsyedarefin) May 24, 2020

PETA India is saving animals EVERYDAY and EVERYWHERE! — Shunmuganathan Ⓥ (@niranimal) May 25, 2020

Both the animal abusers have been arrested now. Such acts of brutality against innocent, helpless creatures needs to end.