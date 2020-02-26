Delhi is burning. Three words that have been etched into every social media status, news headline and head and heart by now. It's been almost 4 days since communal violence broke out in North East Delhi and the internet is filled with news of the ongoing violence.

Communal riots have a deeply rooted history and with the current ongoing scenario, it's like some of the darkest parts of our history repeating itself. For many who were not even born during the Anti-Sikh riots of 1984 or were unaware of the the real reason behind the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, or had little memory of the Gujarat riots of 2002, what's happening in Delhi right now is a window into our dark past. Only, it's happening in the present. And in case you didn't believe it then, here's proof.

I'll leave you with this thought-provoking quote by George Bernard Shaw:

If history repeats itself, and the unexpected always happens, how incapable must Man be of learning from experience.