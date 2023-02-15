We have Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking over the world now. The latest trend of digital artists presenting their artificial intelligence artwork on social media is buzzing everywhere. We had AI images of Indian men and women and also the time when someone imagined countries as women.

An artist named Sahid has created Shark Tank India judges as babies now in the AI format and they look super cute.

1. Ashneer Grover

Picture credit- Instagram

2. Vineeta Singh

Picture credit- Instagram

Picture credit- Instagram

4. Peyush Bansal

Picture credit- Instagram

5. Namita Thapar

6. Aman Gupta

Picture credit- Instagram

7. Ghazal Alagh

Picture credit- Instagram

Picture credit- Instagram

Here’s the entire thread:

People have a lot to say about Ashneer’s baby portrait and here are some comments:

