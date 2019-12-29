Women from across the world are standing shoulder to shoulder with men at the front-line demanding equality, fighting injustice from those in power and speaking up for what is right.

From India to Hong Kong and Palestine, here are powerful pictures from 2019 that will speak louder than words. 

A woman holds a Bolivian flag amidst the clashes with police in La Paz, Bolivia, in support of former President Evo Morales. 

Source: ABC News

A protestor locks eyes with the military during the protest against an honour killing in Palestine. 

Source: VOA

Women march for gender equality in Karachi, Pakistan on International Women's Day. 

Source: India Times

JMU students protest against Citizen Amendment Act in New Delhi, India. 

Source: India Times

A woman lifts the spirits of protestors in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, during a mass sit-in outside the presidential compound and army headquarters.

Source: Twitter

Women save a male friend from being beaten by the Police during the Jamia protests in New Delhi, India. 

Source: India Times

young woman offers a rose to the police during anti-CAA protests in New Delhi, India. 

Source: Twitter

An elderly woman does her best to stop the police from harming the people protesting against the Fugitive Offenders amendment bill in Hong Kong. 

Source: Yahoo News

Hong Kong's "Shield Girl" chants and meditates during the protests against the Fugitive Offenders amendment bill.

Source: BBC

One of the hundreds of mothers protesting proposed amendments to Hong Kong's extradition law. 

Source: Radio Free Asia

A woman sitting in front of the police after a demonstration against Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic outside the presidential building in Belgrade, Serbia. 

Source: Foreign Policy

A woman during the Chilean protests against the privatization and inequality in the country. 

Source: Financial Times

A still from the violent protests against rising living costs in Chile. 

Source: BBC

Activists in Athens perform a choreography to protest against the violence against women in the country.  

Source: Washington Post

A protestor in Seville, Spain celebrates the Supreme Court sentence in the Manada rape case.

Source: Washington Post

A woman in the 2019 Lebanese protests to end the rampant corruption and poor public services in the country. 

Source: Angelusnews

A still from the third annual Women's March held against US President Donald Trump. 

Source: ABC 7 News

A woman holds a poster during the anti-abortion protest, against the abortion bill being passed in the US. 

Source: France 24

A protestor stands amidst violence to demand the removal of President Jovenel Moise in the Haitian protests. 

Source: AP News

A group of women in Paris protested barechested to bring attention to the rate of violence against women in the country. 

Source: Stylist

16-year-old Greta Thunberg began a nation-wide School strike for climate change. 

Source: meriahnichols

Hundreds were arrested in Moscow for protesting for a fair registration procedure in the elections. 

Source: CBS News

An unprecendent number of women in Iraq joined the frontline to protest years of corruption, unemployment, inefficient public services, and Iran's interference in Iraq.

Source: The Independent