They say that things you really want in life do not come easy. It's our actions and efforts that decide if we get what we want. Apparently, as a society our actions do not match our aspirations.

1. We want hundreds of medals in the Olympics but we do not want to give more than one PT period per week in schools.

Year 2030 in india,



Infront of the students, Physics & Maths teachers fight to take away that only one PT period per week. 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XcQcYh78zH — Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) August 2, 2021

2. We will fine women for wearing shorts instead of bikinis in sports but we do not want girls to wear skirts above knees in schools.

3. We want winning votes in the elections but we do not want to visit our constituency even once in 4 years.

In UP's Hapur, BJP MLA Kamal Malik made to walk on water logged stretch of the a road in the village he was visiting. UP is up for election next year. pic.twitter.com/GjCOEhGXJ1 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 29, 2021

4. We want our films to win Oscars and other international awards but we do not want our kids to pursue Arts after class X.

5. We want to be called a safe country but we do not want to take action against rape/sexual harrassment accused.

6. We want jobs soon after graduation but we do not want to recognise vocational education and run after college degrees.

7. We will ban porn but we do not want to impart sex education in schools.

Rather than starting a blame game. Govt. needs to think on to bring sex education compulsary in india. This is good time to initiate and safeguard the young generation. This will definitely change the mentality of teenagers and start respecting & protecting the dignity of a girl. — Ashish Kumar (@GadveAashish) July 30, 2021

8. We will build huge statues in honour of leaders like BR Amdebkar but we do not want to treat lower castes with respect.

Reality of India for those seeking to deny caste identity. “Upper caste” men abuse women’s hockey team member shouting “too many Dalit players”. #DalitLivesMatter #womenshockey pic.twitter.com/sK8YJXlBlk — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) August 5, 2021

9. We want women to bring gold medals in sports but we do not want them to give up household work at the same time.

10. We want Swachh Bharat Mission to be a success but we won't stop urinating or littering in public spaces.