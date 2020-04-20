Now that old classic shows are making a comeback on television, here are 16 things we think should also make a comeback because, why not?

1. Original songs

Haven't we had enough of remixes already? It's high time people start making original songs that have soulful beats and meaningful lyrics.

2. Cadbury bytes

Does anyone remember this delicious ₹10 snack with a crunchy wafer and rich choco cream filling? OMG...nothing can beat these chocolate-filled 'bytes' of heaven.

3. Maruti Suzuki 800

The Maruti Suzuki 800 is like the black and white Nokia phone that we can never get enough of. Agreed, this car is old but, damn its classic and sturdy AF.

4. Maha Lacto candy

Well, if you are a 90s kid, you've definitely had the Maha Lacto candy that was irresistibly rich, creamy and had a long-lasting flavour. And, unfortunately Gen X will never know what pure bliss tastes like.

5. Good movie scripts

Even today, classic Hindi films like Chupke Chupke, Sholay and Mughal-E-Azam are celebrated but, now it seems like Bollywood has lost its charm. These days, it's all about the location, the item numbers and the costumes. Sigh! RIP good scripts!

6. Pakistani Artists

No, we aren't anti-national. We know Pakistani artists have been banned in India but, come on, some of them were quite talented and versatile and we think they deserve a second chance.

7. Cereal box prizes

Remember, those tiny toys we would get in cereal boxes? Ah! those were the days. The excitement and the curiosity we all had while opening a cereal box to find that tiny toy can never be matched.

8. Mix Tapes/ CDs

We all have music apps on our phones now but, undoubtely, mix tapes and CDs were the coolest things we owned during the 80s and the 90s. And, we think it's time to bring them back into existence.

9. Lays Chaat Street Flavours

Does this ring a bell? Of course, it does. There were some really good flavours that were launched by Lays and we wish to have them back. Why do all the good flavours get discontinued?

10. Simple wedding ceremonies

Destination weddings and grand wedding ceremonies are great but, nothing can beat the everlasting charm of having a simple wedding ceremony with your closed friends and family members.

11. Slap Bracelets

Yup, slap bracelets were a thing in the 90s and they were damn popular. It was so much fun to just play around with it. We bet, if Rahul had this bracelet in KKHH he wouldn't have had to go through so much to impress Tina. What say?

12. Indian superhero comics

Guess what, before Marvel and DC, we had our own home-grown comic book superheroes like Nagraj, Tiranga, Bhokal and Doga, published by Raj Comics, that are still worth reading. The characters were dark, diabolical and dangerous.

13. Yahoo chat rooms

Talking to complete strangers on Yahoo chat rooms was so much fun in those days. It was like the most badass thing we thought we were doing during the 90s, right?

14. Rajdoot bike

From 1983 to 1989, Rajdoot bikes were like the modern day Royal Enfields in India. It was sturdy, stylish, tough and quite classic in terms of looks. It was a symbol of power in those days and we want to see it back on the Indian roads.

15. Photo albums

Selfies are awesome but remember, the time when we would go to a photo studio to get the negatives developed so that we could put them in fancy ass photo albums to show them off to our friends and family? Those were the memories that would last a lifetime.

16. Music and video stores

Back then, downloading the latest songs and movies wasn't possible. It was all about going to a music/video store and spending hours trying to look for something to suit our taste. It was quite an experience to have and we definitely want to relive those days.

What according to you should make a comeback? Tell us, in the comments section.