Dreams aren’t achieved overnight. It takes sweat, determination, and a lot of hard work to be able to fulfill your ambitions. You might have come across many inspirational stories in your life. Those stories work as motivation and make us thrive for more. Right?

Speaking of which, a story of a food delivery partner is going viral on social media for clearing a civil service exam.

The official Instagram handle of Zomato posted a picture of Vignesh, the delivery partner while giving a shoutout to his achievement for clearing Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam. Reportedly, he was clicked with his family on the stage.

Source: Zomato

“Drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner,” the post reads.

Check out the post here:

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this:

Now, that’s the power of dedication. Cheers to him.