Remember how Fox News anchor Tomi Lahren called President Trump an 'ullu' in a video? In case you missed it, here's a quick recap.

Recently, Lahren addressed her Indian fans and referred to President Trump as being 'wise like an ullu' - a word more commonly used as a slang in North India to refer to a dumb person, rather than as owl's literal translation.

Apparently, Lahren was tricked into calling Trump an ullu by comedian Ali-Asghar Abedi who paid her on Cameo--an app where the public can pay celebs to say something--to use the term.

He was betting on her not researching the term, and clearly, she proved him right.

Ah well, like all 'journalists and reporters' know, a little bit of research goes a long way!