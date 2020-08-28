Remember how Fox News anchor Tomi Lahren called President Trump an 'ullu' in a video? In case you missed it, here's a quick recap.
Recently, Lahren addressed her Indian fans and referred to President Trump as being 'wise like an ullu' - a word more commonly used as a slang in North India to refer to a dumb person, rather than as owl's literal translation.
My fellow Indians, Tomi Lahren thanks you for your support for Trump and his MAGA agenda.
If you're wise, you'll watch until the end
Apparently, Lahren was tricked into calling Trump an ullu by comedian Ali-Asghar Abedi who paid her on Cameo--an app where the public can pay celebs to say something--to use the term.
He was betting on her not researching the term, and clearly, she proved him right.
What I started on Cameo just ended up on TV in India
Ah well, like all 'journalists and reporters' know, a little bit of research goes a long way!