Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, wearing masks while stepping out of the house has become the 'new normal'. And a shop in Kerala has found a way to make this new normal, feel a little more familiar.

At Kottayam, Kerala, 38-year-old digital photographer Binesh G Paul prints your face on the mask, so that you're easily recognizable, even after wearing the mask.

At Kottayam, Kerala, they print your face on the mask so that even when you wear the mask, people can recognise you. It takes 15 minutes to print. Cost - ₹60. #innovation #ideas pic.twitter.com/VDk4WNzyPd — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) May 24, 2020

The customizable mask, which takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes to print using sublimation technology, only costs ₹60.

Given the current situation, masks with quirky quotes, cartoons, faces of movie stars, etc. had already started appearing. And this seems to be the latest innovation in the field.