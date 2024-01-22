Creativity has no limit. And some of the things that people can imagine and create can leave us spellbound.

And the whole point of our imagination and creativity is to make our lives easier and better. So how about 25 innovative ideas for daily life that will make things a whole lot more convenient for us:

1. 30 feet away from the elevator, there’s a call button so that it arrives by the time you walk up to the elevator.

2. Wash your hands at the basin and reuse the water to flush the pot.

3. Incredible water fountain design so that even dogs can drink some. This is a best innovative ideas for daily life.

4. Curtain rods designed to ensure there is no annoying light gap.

5. How about a fence where you can sit and enjoy!

6. Shopping cart with a calculator to check if you’re overshooting your budget.

7. These traffic lights in Ukraine are giving me Christmas feels.

8. Swinging park benches depending on what view you want to soak in.

9. If you can read this, it’s time to change the tyres.

10. Rest your drink and keep it cold too. This is also one of the best innovative ideas for daily life.

11. Batteries with USB ports to charge them. Gotta love technology!

12. Smoking rooms are so passé! How about talking rooms in libraries where you can answer the phone!

13. Notches in chairs to ensure that your bag does not slip off.

14. Beaches with sunscreen stations. This is new innovative ideas for daily life.

15. Imagine if you knew which compartments of the train are full!

16. Couple-friendly benches in Sweden.

17. A packet with 2 perforations. Open it more if you wanna eat more. These are new innovative ideas for daily life.

18. A phone-charging station where you pedal to get power. So you can talk on the phone and get some exercise while you’re at it!

19. Inflatable mattresses for the back of your car. Car sex just got a whole lot more convenient!

20. Bottle with a map of all water-filling stations around campus!

21. Bike-friendly stairs!

22. Bathroom door handle with an inbuilt hand.

23. Keep your cigarettes in this recycling pouch.

24. A pharmacy with a magnifying glass to read the details!

25. More paper in the middle of a toilet paper roll. This is new innovative ideas for daily life

Which one is your favorite, let us know in the comment section below.

