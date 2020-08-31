Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly podcast addressing the nation, Mann Ki Baat, has become one of the most disliked videos on BJP's YouTube channel.
As of today, a day after the recent episode of Mann Ki Baat, this month's address was only liked by 70K viewers.
However, it was recorded that a whopping majority of 480K viewers disliked the video on BJP's YouTube channel which currently has 3.5 million subscribers.
This months' address was focused on urging the people of this nation to #AdoptDontShop and revolved around paying tributes to Sophie and Vida the army canines who have saved the lives of many.
Waves of dislike coursed through Twitterati's veins as the PM ignored to address the burning issues regarding entrances:
90% of the audience disliked Narendra Modi's #MannKiBaat video.,— Gulzeb Ahmed : गुलज़ेब अहमद (@GulzebAhmed) August 31, 2020
This is the beginning, if the #JEENEET examinations are not postponed, the Modi Government will have to face further losses.
There is still time @narendramodi ji, correct your mistake.#StudentsDislikePMModi
Comments on #MannKiBaat video posted on BJP's official YouTube channel. #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat pic.twitter.com/buiXdOdKqi— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 30, 2020
When #Sadak2 trailer got more dislikes, Several news channels reported about it. Now that PM Modi's YouTube page with 7.5 Million subscribers got more dislikes for his #MannKiBaat videos, They've quitely ignored.— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 30, 2020
#Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat pic.twitter.com/MYMrt7NCBQ
People have now spoken their #MannKiBaat @narendramodi ji 😂— Lavanya Ballal | ಲಾವಣ್ಯ ಬಲ್ಲಾಳ್ (@LavanyaBallal) August 30, 2020
Get to work pls pic.twitter.com/Q8IUxc8M0v
Millions of students have expressed their #MannKiBaat. They have said loud & clear that exams in Pandemic mean a massive health threat for students. Given the present digital divide in the country, exams mean blatant discrimination.— AISA (@AISA_tweets) August 31, 2020
#NoMore_Neet #StudentsDislikePMModi
What is our PM Modi ji’s priority?— Jebi Mather (@JebiMather) August 30, 2020
In #MannKiBaat ,
He speaks about “Toys” & “Dogs” ;
What about “Students crying their life out asking for #PostponeNEETJEE_inCovid ?
What about New Chinese Missiles at Doka La, Naku La?
God, Save India! #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat pic.twitter.com/1TKb9Mqhzl
After today's response to #Mannkibaat it is crystal clear that#StudentsDislikePMModi— Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) August 30, 2020
Better he realises and understands our students' concerns leaving his ego aside !
Truly unprecedented! Modi's #MannKiBaat gets 101K dislikes and 8K likes on BJP's own channel with 3.05 M subscribers! Whatever happened to the mighty IT cell? pic.twitter.com/ftTIJRvl9j— Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) August 30, 2020
Effect of Ignoring Students!!!#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/CNMo5iWJGP— Maqsood Alam | مقصود عالم (@MaqsoodAlamU) August 30, 2020
Even though the message of #AdoptDontShop is an important one, it might not have been the best decision to see through and ignore the issues faced by distressed students who are preparing for NEET/JEE.