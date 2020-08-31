Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly podcast addressing the nation, Mann Ki Baat, has become one of the most disliked videos on BJP's YouTube channel. 

As of today, a day after the recent episode of Mann Ki Baat, this month's address was only liked by 70K viewers. 

However, it was recorded that a whopping majority of  480K viewers disliked the video on BJP's YouTube channel which currently has 3.5 million subscribers. 

The comments section was filled with dissatisfaction, where most of the viewers had vented their concerns about the upcoming exams:

This months' address was focused on urging the people of this nation to #AdoptDontShop and revolved around paying tributes to Sophie and Vida the army canines who have saved the lives of many. 

Waves of dislike coursed through Twitterati's veins as the PM ignored to address the burning issues regarding entrances: 

Even though the message of #AdoptDontShop is an important one, it might not have been the best decision to see through and ignore the issues faced by distressed students who are preparing for NEET/JEE. 