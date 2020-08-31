Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly podcast addressing the nation, Mann Ki Baat, has become one of the most disliked videos on BJP's YouTube channel.

As of today, a day after the recent episode of Mann Ki Baat, this month's address was only liked by 70K viewers.

However, it was recorded that a whopping majority of 480K viewers disliked the video on BJP's YouTube channel which currently has 3.5 million subscribers.

The comments section was filled with dissatisfaction, where most of the viewers had vented their concerns about the upcoming exams:



This months' address was focused on urging the people of this nation to #AdoptDontShop and revolved around paying tributes to Sophie and Vida the army canines who have saved the lives of many.

Waves of dislike coursed through Twitterati's veins as the PM ignored to address the burning issues regarding entrances:

90% of the audience disliked Narendra Modi's #MannKiBaat video.,

This is the beginning, if the #JEENEET examinations are not postponed, the Modi Government will have to face further losses.



There is still time @narendramodi ji, correct your mistake.#StudentsDislikePMModi — Gulzeb Ahmed : गुलज़ेब अहमद (@GulzebAhmed) August 31, 2020

When #Sadak2 trailer got more dislikes, Several news channels reported about it. Now that PM Modi's YouTube page with 7.5 Million subscribers got more dislikes for his #MannKiBaat videos, They've quitely ignored.

#Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat pic.twitter.com/MYMrt7NCBQ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 30, 2020

People have now spoken their #MannKiBaat @narendramodi ji 😂



Get to work pls pic.twitter.com/Q8IUxc8M0v — Lavanya Ballal | ಲಾವಣ್ಯ ಬಲ್ಲಾಳ್ (@LavanyaBallal) August 30, 2020

Millions of students have expressed their #MannKiBaat. They have said loud & clear that exams in Pandemic mean a massive health threat for students. Given the present digital divide in the country, exams mean blatant discrimination.



#NoMore_Neet #StudentsDislikePMModi — AISA (@AISA_tweets) August 31, 2020

What is our PM Modi ji’s priority?

In #MannKiBaat ,

He speaks about “Toys” & “Dogs” ;



What about “Students crying their life out asking for #PostponeNEETJEE_inCovid ?

What about New Chinese Missiles at Doka La, Naku La?



God, Save India! #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat pic.twitter.com/1TKb9Mqhzl — Jebi Mather (@JebiMather) August 30, 2020

After today's response to #Mannkibaat it is crystal clear that#StudentsDislikePMModi



Better he realises and understands our students' concerns leaving his ego aside ! — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) August 30, 2020

Truly unprecedented! Modi's #MannKiBaat gets 101K dislikes and 8K likes on BJP's own channel with 3.05 M subscribers! Whatever happened to the mighty IT cell? pic.twitter.com/ftTIJRvl9j — Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) August 30, 2020

Even though the message of #AdoptDontShop is an important one, it might not have been the best decision to see through and ignore the issues faced by distressed students who are preparing for NEET/JEE.