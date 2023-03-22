A major earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Tuesday. Its tremors were felt in Pakistan, Islamabad, and northern parts of India. At least 13 people have been killed, out of which 9 were in Pakistan, Reuters reported. Also, videos of panic-stricken people in Delhi-NCR stepping out of their homes during the earthquake went viral last night.

Meanwhile, a TV anchor in Pakistan remained composed and continued his live telecast during the earthquake. A video of him is going viral on Twitter and will send chills down your spine.

Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous), a journalist, posted the clip on the micro-blogging platform in which the TV anchor can be seen keeping calm as the earthquake shakes his studio in Peshawar. Firdous shared that despite the tremors, the anchor continued to report the impact of the earthquake.

“A local Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Brave of the anchor to keep his calm. But shows the impact of the earthquake,” he wrote.

Watch the video here:

A local Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Brave of the anchor to keep his calm. But shows the impact of the earthquake. #Peshawar #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7h3FOxBvtF — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) March 21, 2023

Twitteratis are hailing his composure. Let’s check out their reactions:

How could he be so relaxed🙄 https://t.co/rkXPE75i0u — sehrish (@ChishiiDai) March 21, 2023

Such nerves! Live during an earthquake 🙌 https://t.co/xwA4M1UPLF — Sana Arbab (@SanaArbab15) March 21, 2023

Amazing calm shown by the Pashto TV anchor during the #Earthquake! https://t.co/UKzeBfOd5a — Rajat Pandit (@rajatpTOI) March 22, 2023

What a pro https://t.co/G3cgUTNBbD — Amber Rahim Shamsi (@AmberRShamsi) March 22, 2023

Hand this man the employee of thr month award https://t.co/ooNUg11Nsk — ☯️ (@kyyubii79) March 21, 2023

Incredibly brave of him not to leave his seat when we all have been genuinely traumatized by the visuals of destruction from Turkiye. 👏🏻 https://t.co/wUd5I9D7br — zaitoon (@zarqajaved) March 22, 2023

One can clearly see that how strong the second jolt was💯 https://t.co/thh4B1VnP2 — Attia_Awan (@Attia_Awan12) March 22, 2023

Why is he not running !!!! https://t.co/r8vzEgYpOy — sherry (@CherieDamour_) March 21, 2023

A few netizens pointed out how the guy at the back didn’t care to run away.

Everyone is so unfazed the guy behind just chilling on his computer 😭 https://t.co/pH48p47DkJ — a (@libertyybiberty) March 21, 2023

bro was so paranoid he said “in peshawar there’s a hard earthquake going on” like 3 damn times & the dude in the back just chilling LOL kpk b givin no shi https://t.co/6JmzhBXJ0n — vimto 💋🧛🏿 (@polcapalot) March 22, 2023

Some Twitter users felt that this act was ‘stupid’.

i think it’s stupid. your life comes first. https://t.co/Tp8lg29PKz — Jaisha (@daysllcomeforus) March 22, 2023

Life is more important then providing news to people who already ran outside to safe places…

In the situation like these you should act like brave or calm..just save yourself and others…if possible..@IftikharFirdous https://t.co/YjLHeEQ9ys — Ashfaq Ahmad (@Ashfak_ehmad) March 21, 2023

I do not appreciate the act. This is not bravery but absolute foolishness. https://t.co/xXROpKW87q — Rehmat Fasih (@RehmatFasih) March 21, 2023

What do you think of his act? Stupidity or bravery?

