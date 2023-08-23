The internet is such vast space. And that’s probably why there’s so much room for misinformation and misunderstanding as well. For instance, this viral video of a kids’ sport has described it as ‘Vegan Horse Riding.’ Whereas it’s actually called Hobby Horsing! Here, take a look for yourself:

Hobby Horsing is a sport that is popular among kids, especially in Finland. It involves the participants “riding” hobby horses (or wooden play horses) and basically enacting a horse-race. Unfortunately though, a video has made it sound like it’s a “Vegan sport.”

And thankfully, this comment below the video has explained that the two are not related.

And here’s how other people have responded to the clip:

Raise your hands if you didn’t even know this was a sport.