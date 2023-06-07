Every employer has a strict set of rules that they want their employees to follow. Some make sense because they talk about the company’s privacy. On the other hand, some are absolutely baseless and you end up scratching your head trying to figure out the logic behind them. A Reddit user posted a screenshot of his company asking him to bring a “vegan lunch”; and we leave it to you to figure out if it’s sensible or not.

Taking to Reddit, a user posted a screenshot of a mail from a company he had applied to. In the mail, the company said, “Our workplaces are strictly vegan. You do not have to be vegan away from work, but you do need to bring vegan lunch and have plant milk to eat on-site or eat lunch offsite. Can you confirm you are fine with this?”

The post has received 50K upvotes and people are talking about this company’s bizarre policy. Some said that the company can go ahead with not hiring this person because they made the vegan policy clear. On the other hand, some called the company out for their strange rule.

The only way this rule makes sense is if it is a company that deals with vegan products. Then it would become hypocritical on their part if employees eat non-vegan food on its premises. Here’s what people had to say about it.

What do you think about this rule?

