If you thought fast food was impressive, wait until you see fast serving! A recent viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter) has captured the internet’s attention for showcasing a group of men serving food at lightning speed during a bhandara (community feast).

The clip shows four men dressed in matching red shirts and black pants, moving in perfect synchronization as they serve food to a long row of diners seated on the floor.

The first man skillfully lays down paper plates, the second tosses cups, the third adds bowls, and the fourth, in an awe-inspiring display of timing, serves food that lands squarely on the plates, all in just a matter of seconds. In the background, another team follows with equal speed, delivering additional dishes. The accuracy and timing were so flawless that the video left viewers wondering if this was an impromptu performance or the result of years of practice.

MBBS ( Master in bhandara and bachelor of serving ) pic.twitter.com/LieXrOwqni — Ankit (@terakyalenadena) November 18, 2024

The post, captioned “MBBS (Master in bhandara and bachelor of serving),” has racked up over 600,000 views and sparked a wave of reactions.

Many users applauded the servers’ professionalism and skill, with one commenting, “This is so professional. I am shocked.” Another quipped, “They should start training AI now.” Some even joked that these men must have pursued a “special course” to achieve such expertise.

However, the video didn’t go without criticism. A section of the internet took issue with the way the cutlery and food were being tossed, calling it disrespectful. “When you can’t respect your guests, never invite them. And if you can’t learn how to respect, never try to be a host,” wrote one user. On the other hand, many defended the servers, arguing that their unique style demonstrated skill and efficiency, especially in handling large-scale events. “Skill is skill. No matter where it is,” said a supporter.

For some, the video wasn’t just entertaining; it resonated deeply. “I have also received this degree from my community, and I am very proud. It’s not easily available!” joked one person, hinting at the cultural familiarity of such events where quick service is key.

I have also received this degree from my community and I am very happy because this is also not easily available.#MBBS — Nikunj Prajapati (@hridaylomas) November 19, 2024

While opinions remain divided, the video highlights an aspect of Indian community feasts often overlooked, the remarkable teamwork and coordination required to serve hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people efficiently. Whether you find their technique impressive or questionable, there’s no denying that these servers have raised the bar for food service, leaving many of us in awe of their speed and precision.

So, what’s your take? Is this skill at its peak or a step too far in the name of efficiency?