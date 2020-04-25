Despite the constant reminder to keep our space and maintain social distancing, things haven't exactly been working out. There's been almost daily reports of large gatherings that defy all social distancing efforts, and endanger everyone involved. These are some of those instances.

1. Over 100 people attend Karnataka ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy’s Son's wedding.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of the ex CM, got married recently at the family's farmhouse in Bidadi, Ramanagara. There were over a 100 guests who did not stand apart from each other and pretty much nobody was seen wearing masks.

2. Over 50 people attend UP man's party for 10-year-old son.

A Gorakhpur business man threw a party in his residential complex despite the lockdown, and it was attended by over 50 people. Footage showed that the people were standing close to each other and not respecting any kind of social distancing norms.

3. Throngs of people seen at Chandni Chowk market defying lockdown.

A large number of people were seen a day ago at Delhi’s Lal Kuan Bazar in Chandni Chowk. They were gathered there for the Ramzan celebration, flouting all social distancing norms. The government has appealed to them to offer prayers from their homes.

4. A large number of people were seen at a vegetable market in Mohali, Punjab.

Despite the strict rules put in place regarding lockdown, a large number of people gathered at a vegetable market, paying no heed to social distancing.

5. A huge crowd congregated in Kalburgi, Karnataka for a religious event.

A massive crowd was part of the Siddalingeshwara fair that is associated with a chariot festival held in Chittapur village. Many were seen pulling the five-storey chariot, and a large crowd can also be seen walking alongside the chariot as a procession.

A village in Chittapur of Kalburgi - deemed hotspot for #COVID19- violates lockdown restrictions to host Siddhalingeswara chariot festival as 100s gather. Kalburgi reported d first #COVID19 death in d country. Death toll in district now at 3 with 18 active cases@XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/Wx6uF31DXG — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) April 16, 2020

6. A large number of people across five high-risk municipalities in Tamil Nadu came out to buy essentials.

Tamil Nadu had announced that it would enforce even more restrictions on movement soon across Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Salem. As a response to this, people were seen panic buying items in large numbers.

The only way to control this virus is by stringently following the lockdown. Unfortunately, the message doesn't seem to be reaching these folks.