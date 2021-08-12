For most of us, Rahat Indori has been the face of Indore. Since this city is situated in the heart of the county, it is home to some of the greatest heritage sites in India.

Another notable characteristic of Indore is that it is renowned for the lip-smacking food it has to offer.

But apart from all the enticing food joints and tourist worthy spots, Indore and the people residing in the city also house many other distinctive qualities and habits which is setting an example for the rest of India.

1. Getting certified as India's first Water Plus city

Under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, has been certified as India's first 'water plus' city.

Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM Water+ certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue bring glory to the state! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 11, 2021

2. Being crowned as India's cleanest city, not once but four consecutive times.

Indore was named India's cleanest city for the fourth year in a row in the Swachh Survekshan, 2020, India's annual cleanliness survey that started in 2016.

3. Introduced the novel idea of 'Dustbin on wheels'.

People in Indore began to carry small dustbins in their vehicles instead of throwing their trash on the streets. Those who chew paan and gutka are seen traveling about with similar bins.

4. When Indore got India's first traffic control robot.

The 14-foot tall robot has integrated cameras and a wifi connection that allows it to use its Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) system and interact with the police control centre in the case of traffic violations, as well as generate e-challans.

5. The city houses central India's biggest Dawa Bazaar

The Dawa Bazaar of Indore is beleieved to be the biggest wholesale medicine market of Central India

6. The city offers the best training school for differently-abled children.

This is one of the cities in India where the best school & training camp for audio and speech impairment is effectively serving the differently abled children.

7. The ritual of Pitra Parvat Plantation in Indore promotes tree plantation.

There is a special spot in Indore called as Pitra Parvat that is renowned for tree plantations devoted to Pitra (Ancestor Gods) of an individual..

What are your thoughts on this city? Let us know in the comments below!