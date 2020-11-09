How often have you asked people around you to keep their surroundings clean, or been at the receiving end? For a country of billions, it is practically impossible for the authorities to correct our attitude of dumping garbage everywhere.

While imposing monetary fines is something governments have been doing, there have been some unique instances where people were punished in weird, yet unique ways. Ways that might embarrass them and teach them a lesson in cleanliness.

1. Two youths were made to travel 80km to clean up the garbage they had thrown on the highway while travelling.

The duo had thrown pizza packets on the highway in Madikeri. On seeing the garbage, General Secretary of Kodagu Tourism Association called them up and asked them to return and pick the litter. He had found their contact number on the bill found along with the pizza boxes.

2. In Kakinada, the civic authorities are collecting garbage and home delivering it to people who throw trash irresponsibly.

Talking to NDTV about their campaign, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, said:

We have been doing awareness drives but some people refuse to follow the rules. Whoever is found littering on the road, the garbage will be collected and sent back to their house as a deterrent after due verification. With this "return gift", we want to tell them that this is a wrong practice

3. A man was made to enter into ankle-deep sewage in a canal to pick up garbage bag he was caught throwing.

4. A daily wage labourer was made to collect garbage from the streets in Indore as a punishment for defecating in the open.

When found defecating in open, the man was asked to pay a fine of Rs 100. After he expressed his inability to pay the fine, he was asked to get onto an IMC-run vehicle deployed for collecting garbage from litter bins kept along the city streets.

5. A man was made to pick up garbage he threw on the road and take it along with him in the car after the locals in Meghalaya caught him red-handed.

We need to understand that it's basic human responsibility to keep one's surroundings clean and throwing garbage in public places is doing us harm.