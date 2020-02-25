Books are the best friends you have as children. In a bid to begin a movement to encourage reading, mini roadside libraries have been set up in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl.

A first of its kind, these cute and educational libraries, with a collection of free books have gone viral on social media.

People can take, add and read books whenever they want!

The post was shared by Parveen Kaswam, an IFC officer on Twitter.

Now this is what every city must copy. #Mizoram's capital #Aizawl has a couple of these tiny roadside libraries. Libraries are the best investment for nation building. North East showing the way. Via @asomputra pic.twitter.com/mFmFspuSyg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 24, 2020

And this positive change is being applauded by users across the country.

Its quite assuring that India still has places full of honesty n innocence. — Deepshikha Goyal (@ddeepshikha) February 24, 2020

North East India, you never stop making me fall for you guys ❤️ — UnstupidMe (@man_wid_secrets) February 24, 2020

We must also appreciate that ppl there also seem more civilized. If this was Delhi, those books would have been gone to a scrap dealer within minutes. — Arjun Kumar (@Hiddenheritage) February 24, 2020

Beautiful isn't it?! A few years ago, citizens in Dimapur pulled in resources to open the first public library! I still visit children libraries and get books. Given I missed out on so many amazing books as a child, I balance my life with books meant for kids from 4 yrs till 100! — Dolly Kikon (@DollyKikon) February 24, 2020

We can't get over how cute they are!