A few hours before his landing in Ahmadabad, excited for his official trip to India, U.S President Donald Trump tweeted a little something in Hindi.
हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020
Translation: We look forward to coming to India. We are on the way, we will meet everyone in a few hours.
Eager for his arrival, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost instantly replied to his tweet and said:
अतिथि देवो भव: https://t.co/mpccRkEJCE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020
I mean I don't know what all this excitement is about but can these two political leaders just stop with their PDA or just get a room? Bro, Aisi bhi kya doori hai jo sahi nahi ja rahi?
(He really hasn't. look at all the pan shops he has shut and the cover-up walls he has erected for your visit. lol. )
Netizens reaction to this bromance PDA is just epic:
Wo mere liye iPhone leke aaye hai abhi aapke pass rakhna sir me ke lunga apse Sunday tak— Maulana Kabootaruddin Prasad NRC Wale (@waasepurwale) February 24, 2020
हम भी आपके स्वागत करने के लिए उत्सुक है प्रेसिडेंट ट्रम्प #IndiaWelcomesTrump— Kalyansingh Bjp (@Kalyans13859545) February 24, 2020
Namaste orenge fruit in India 🙏🙏— पाकिस्तान का बाप 🇮🇳 (@Ram39602133) February 24, 2020
दीवार की जय हो👍👍— VIKRAM (@Gobhiji3) February 24, 2020
एंटीफा एक आतंकवादी संगठन है— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 24, 2020
Well, I have only one thing to say to the both of them: सब्र का फल मीठा होता है. Peace out.