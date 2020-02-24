A few hours before his landing in Ahmadabad, excited for his official trip to India, U.S President Donald Trump tweeted a little something in Hindi. 

Translation: We look forward to coming to India. We are on the way, we will meet everyone in a few hours. 

Eager for his arrival, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost instantly replied to his tweet and said: 

I mean I don't know what all this excitement is about but can these two political leaders just stop with their PDA or just get a room? Bro, Aisi bhi kya doori hai jo sahi nahi ja rahi? 

Like I'm in a long-distance relationship and I don't get half as excited to text my BF when I'm in a plane to remind him of my arrival and give him my live updates. Like take a chill-pill, Mr. Trump. PM Modi hasn't forgotten that your Air Force One will be landing today. 

(He really hasn't. look at all the pan shops he has shut and the cover-up walls he has erected for your visit. lol. )

Netizens reaction to this bromance PDA is just epic: 

Well, I have only one thing to say to the both of them: सब्र का फल मीठा होता है. Peace out. 