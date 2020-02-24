A few hours before his landing in Ahmadabad, excited for his official trip to India, U.S President Donald Trump tweeted a little something in Hindi.

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

Translation: We look forward to coming to India. We are on the way, we will meet everyone in a few hours.

Eager for his arrival, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost instantly replied to his tweet and said:

I mean I don't know what all this excitement is about but can these two political leaders just stop with their PDA or just get a room? Bro, Aisi bhi kya doori hai jo sahi nahi ja rahi?

Like I'm in a long-distance relationship and I don't get half as excited to text my BF when I'm in a plane to remind him of my arrival and give him my live updates. Like take a chill-pill, Mr. Trump. PM Modi hasn't forgotten that your Air Force One will be landing today.



(He really hasn't. look at all the pan shops he has shut and the cover-up walls he has erected for your visit. lol. )

Netizens reaction to this bromance PDA is just epic:

सर हिंदी के बाद अब संस्कृत सिखा रहे हैं क्या ट्रंप को 😉😍😂 — शिखर अवस्थी💯%FB (@Shikhar______) February 24, 2020

Wo mere liye iPhone leke aaye hai abhi aapke pass rakhna sir me ke lunga apse Sunday tak — Maulana Kabootaruddin Prasad NRC Wale (@waasepurwale) February 24, 2020

नौटंकीबाज 😐 — Partibha Singh 💙🇮🇳 (@Partibha_Singh) February 24, 2020

Wo mere liye iPhone leke aaye hai abhi aapke pass rakhna sir me ke lunga apse Sunday tak — Maulana Kabootaruddin Prasad NRC Wale (@waasepurwale) February 24, 2020

Tax payers ka paisa - Swahaaa. — आज़ाद परिंदे (@dostam_comrade) February 24, 2020

Namaste orenge fruit in India 🙏🙏 — पाकिस्तान का बाप 🇮🇳 (@Ram39602133) February 24, 2020

Wo mere liye iPhone leke aaye hai abhi aapke pass rakhna sir me ke lunga apse Sunday tak — Maulana Kabootaruddin Prasad NRC Wale (@waasepurwale) February 24, 2020

दीवार की जय हो👍👍 — VIKRAM (@Gobhiji3) February 24, 2020

एंटीफा एक आतंकवादी संगठन है — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 24, 2020

Well, I have only one thing to say to the both of them: सब्र का फल मीठा होता है. Peace out.