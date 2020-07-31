Media is supposed to be the fourth pillar of democracy.

And in a country like India, where a major population depends on the news channels for daily updates, it becomes imperative that they air sensible content.

But the opposite seems to be happening in India. A national news channel recently crossed all lines of sensitivity and logic when they aired the news about Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh's girlfriend, involved in black magic.

While reports suggest that Sushant's sister Mitu Singh has accused Rhea of doing black magic on her brother during interrogation by Bihar police, this kind of reporting on national media is uncalled for.

Twitter too pointed out the unethical and insensitive aspects in this reporting by the news channel. Netizens even accused the channel of spreading misinformation and propagating superstitious beliefs.

Is this not a crime? Accusations of black magic. I found the Anti Superstition & Black Magic Act of Maharashtra, 2013 and it said clearly that it is a crime to accuse a person of black magic. https://t.co/tBdehgE6i7 — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) July 30, 2020

The Editor of this so called 'news channel' should be arrested under existing anti-superstition laws https://t.co/JWgZF71MzX — Samrat X (@MrSamratX) July 30, 2020

how is this not going to affect that young girl who is probably 24-25 yr old n subjected to such mockery in guise of journalism? She deserves her time in court n so does Sushant's family. Taking rants of relatives n making them mainstream news screen grabs is sick. SAD! https://t.co/A3hnpfXXea — anjilee istwal (@anjileeistwal) July 30, 2020

What the hell.

What the actual hell. https://t.co/0DdOEC8KKN — Asmita Nandy (@NandyAsmita) July 30, 2020

Okay so @aajtak crossed the core of the earth and reached the other side of the world 😏.

और कितना गिरोगे ।#SushantDeathMystery https://t.co/aBNnhOgIMO — Apurw gaurav||अपूर्व गौरव||اپور گور (@GauravApurw) July 31, 2020

Wtf. For once I thought this country was taking mental health and depression seriously. Now kala jaadu? So fucking irresponsible. https://t.co/VRe2CWeeLK — 𝕲𝖗𝖊𝖒𝕲 (@catttobaby) July 31, 2020

Indians and their incessant need to demonise a woman to justify the actions of a grown ass male😍 https://t.co/e0GSmShClc — Rajma chawal stan acc. (@malahatnayaar) July 31, 2020

I remember having a long discussion with a friend about how scary it was that our #1 soaps were about naagins and dayans and we ended that discussion by saying we’re over thinking it. It was only a matter of time before that naagin/Dayan jumped from the soaps to the news channels https://t.co/BlKUO6PitH — out of context aditi mittal (@awryaditi) July 31, 2020

If anyone is giving unnecessary attention to this case and making it worse, it's the media as usual. Police is doing its work. Fans are doing their bit by providing support. His family too is just exercising their legal rights. If you need to question anyone, question this. https://t.co/6tCJFJLv1O — Stuti (@StuteeMishra) July 30, 2020

@aajtak A death is a joke for you, so much so that you can't see the line between news and absolute nonsense editing. Shame on you! https://t.co/zzFTyUee9E — Neha Singh (@muskanlsr) July 31, 2020

And this is the The No.1 "News Channel" of our Country. https://t.co/YVvE4nv3S7 — Shaikh juned (@Shaikh64) July 31, 2020

4th pillar of democracy in action!! https://t.co/ig5JzUU1oN — राहुल (@furherrahul) July 30, 2020

This shit is going next level now 🙈 https://t.co/ERTwq4KCsh — RANVEER (@Ranveer_Chelsea) July 30, 2020

Such a disgrace this media is.. no limit to their nonsense https://t.co/4fOFhntq2J — प्रताप (@_pratap__) July 30, 2020

Wow.. Just wow! Sorry Sushant, we have failed you. Big time!! 😒 https://t.co/RrFqxyqrIu — Do dhari talvar (@nilukman) July 31, 2020

It is beyond me how channels can peddle absolute filth in the name of news, day in & day out, with absolutely no consequence or penalties. Infact, it only makes them richer Coz apparently this shit works! Shame on you @aajtak. https://t.co/IUKQ7KpXYx — Varun Lalwani (@lalwanivarun) July 31, 2020

Wtf is wrong with ppl

Can they pls end this fking bait and let him rest ffs

Stop using his face for things like this .. it's disgraceful disrespectful https://t.co/ZRmTg3Ddti — Kalai💕|芸術| கலை (@mynameisKalai) July 30, 2020

This is not the first time, the channel has been called out for its insensitive reporting. Earlier too, they reached Sushant Singh's house in Patna, immediately after his demise to get his family's statement.

Have we reached the lowest standards of Indian journalism?