Rescue operations are underway in the aftermath of the Uttarakhand glacier burst that took place at the Rishiganga power project in Chamoli district on Sunday, 7th February, morning.

Rescue teams from the state disaster management and Indo Tibet Border Police were rushed to the site soon after the tragedy. As per latest reports, 19 lives have been lost and the rescue operations are in full swing.

People are hailing the heroes for their work after this particular video of ITBP jawans rescuing 12 persons from a tunnel near Tapovan went viral.

Saluting the Himveers for their efforts in difficult terrain and circumstances.