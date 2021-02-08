Rescue operations are underway in the aftermath of the Uttarakhand glacier burst that took place at the Rishiganga power project in Chamoli district on Sunday, 7th February, morning.

Rescue teams from the state disaster management and Indo Tibet Border Police were rushed to the site soon after the tragedy. As per latest reports, 19 lives have been lost and the rescue operations are in full swing.

Brave #Himveers of ITBP rescuing trapped persons from the tunnel near Tapovan, #Dhauliganga, #Uttarakhand this evening after 4 hrs of efforts. Total 12 persons were rescued from the tunnel out of which 3 were found unconscious. After first aid, carried on stretchers to road head. pic.twitter.com/iHsrFXjhDd — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 7, 2021

People are hailing the heroes for their work after this particular video of ITBP jawans rescuing 12 persons from a tunnel near Tapovan went viral.

