A group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans of the 14th Battalion recently helped an injured woman in a remote Uttrakhand village.      

These jawans travelled 40-km on foot for 15 hours carrying an injured woman on a stretcher from a remote village, Lapsa to Munsyari in Pithoragarh. They crossed flooded drains, landslide zone areas, and slippery slopes while covering the distance. 

According to reports, on August 20, the local woman fell and broke her legs. The chopper that was called in to rescue her could not land for two days due to bad weather. After recieving this information, the ITBP personnel took the initiative and went to the village from their Border Outpost to rescue the woman, whose condition was worsening every passing day due to want of treatment.

Twitter lauded this selfless act of courage. 

In 2019, para-military jawans formed a human shield and held off shooting stones on a snow-covered hill. Their act of courage protected and saved the Amarnath yatris from any harm. 

We salute our soldiers for their dedication to help people in distress. 