A group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans of the 14th Battalion recently helped an injured woman in a remote Uttrakhand village.

These jawans travelled 40-km on foot for 15 hours carrying an injured woman on a stretcher from a remote village, Lapsa to Munsyari in Pithoragarh. They crossed flooded drains, landslide zone areas, and slippery slopes while covering the distance.

#WATCH: ITBP jawans travelled 40-km on foot for 15 hours carrying an injured woman on a stretcher from a remote village, Lapsa to Munsyari in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand yesterday. During this journey, they crossed flooded nullahs & landslide-prone areas: ITBP pic.twitter.com/kTycp5IizR — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

According to reports, on August 20, the local woman fell and broke her legs. The chopper that was called in to rescue her could not land for two days due to bad weather. After recieving this information, the ITBP personnel took the initiative and went to the village from their Border Outpost to rescue the woman, whose condition was worsening every passing day due to want of treatment.

सेवा परम धर्मः।

ITBP jawans of 14th Battalion carrying an injured woman on stretcher in Pithoragarh District on 22 August, 2020. Jawans carried her to nearest road head covering 40 Kilometres mountainous route on foot in 15 hours. She is being treated and stable now.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/1FYx5VS8QA — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 23, 2020

Twitter lauded this selfless act of courage.

Soldiers, when committed to a task, can't compromise. It's unrelenting devotion to the standards of duty and courage, absolute loyalty to others, not letting the task go until it's been done.

In 2019, para-military jawans formed a human shield and held off shooting stones on a snow-covered hill. Their act of courage protected and saved the Amarnath yatris from any harm.

ITBP personnel braving shooting stones at a snow slope by placing Shield wall to ensure safe passage of #Amarnath Yatris on Baltal route.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/fVSIYEzn8x — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 4, 2019

We salute our soldiers for their dedication to help people in distress.