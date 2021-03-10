When the Monolith saga first started in December 2020, people across the globe collectively lost their calm. From Utah to Pittsburgh, this shiny block of stone appeared in various countries completely out of the blue.

While this sure was creating quite a storm around the world, us desis just patiently waited for this Monolith to grace our country with its presence.

Well, its time to rejoice because apna number finally agaya. A mysterious monolith appeared in aamchi Mumbai and it was found in Bandra's Joggers park.

It's here! Mysterious #monolith appeared in #Mumbai! Check it out at Joggers Park Bandra! It has numbers on side of it let’s try & figure out what they mean Don’t know how long it will be there but cant wait to get a picture with it! @mybmcWardHW @mybmc @AUThackeray @INCMumbai pic.twitter.com/x7FU6q5j1i — Asif Zakaria (@Asif_Zakaria) March 10, 2021

Even though we are extremely late to this party and feel like the Internet Explorer of this Monolith appearance, we suggest that anyone who wishes to should catch its glimpse as soon as possible.

At #Bandra’s Joggers Park a towering #monolith has appeared. The artist though choose to stay anonymous is known to be a #Ahmedabad based woman sculptor. pic.twitter.com/BIvcF8MYZc — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) March 10, 2021

Twitter has all sorts of thoughts regarding this monolith.

Though the artist is anonymous, it is said that this is the work of an Ahmedabad-based sculptor who has a passion for creating large stainless steel sculptures with close ties to nature. He was apparently the one responsible for the Monolith that was found in Symphony Forest Park in Thaltej.

Let's see where this monolith appears next.