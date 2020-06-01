Whether you're taking your pet for a walk or going for a quick grocery run, covering your face with masks and armouring yourself with gloves before stepping out of the house has become our new normal.

And while the Romanian president was fined $600 for not maintaining social distancing, Twitterati has just pointed out that our Home Minister has not been wearing his mask properly.

Why do politicians (like Amit Shah) not wear masks?May be they think they are immune. Recently, in Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said: "..masks will now become a symbol of cultured society. If you want to save yourself & others from disease, you will have to wear a mask.." #lockdownindia pic.twitter.com/IqY8RtXM1r — Rahul M (@twrahul) May 2, 2020

Amit Shah was spotted covering his mouth with the mask and exposing his nose.

आत्मDanger भारत?



Stay safe, @AmitShah ji. Please wear your mask properly, covering your nose. Set a good example. pic.twitter.com/zBYvxKb0KP — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Honestly, after reading these tweets, we googled pictures of Home Minster Amit Shah wearing his mask during the pandemic and looks like Netizens were right.

In the pandemic edition of Fear Factor, there were times when Amit Shah was spotted without a mask.

However, worried about the well being of our Home Minister, Netizens took a minute to teach Amit Shah the right way of wearing a mask:

He is suffering from the Pinocchio Syndrome. He covers his nose when he starts the day. But the moment he starts speaking it slips as the nose grows... — ASTERIX MUKHERJEE (@In2867Muk) June 1, 2020

Why is mask of Amit Shah off?



Unacceptable. This is security risk for Prime Minister and Defence Minister in pandemic times.



It may be a moment or mistake.



PM Office should arrange to give good quality masks which stay in place. Also communicate attendees keep mask in place. https://t.co/eQa4e14CyR — Ajay Dave (@ajayrdave) May 7, 2020

Subah se lekar raat tak Modi, Amit Shah, BJP ko kuch na kuch bolte rehte hai fir kehte hai freedom of speech nahi hai. — IndianAastha (@AsthaBillore) May 31, 2020

I would argue covering the mouth is a safer option for India. — ®️obin (@robin_am) May 31, 2020

Respected Amit Shah ji sir request you to please cover your nose also with the mask. You are precious to the nation. 🙏 — Nimesh (@chandra_nimesh) May 9, 2020

Sir we care for your safety.kindly wear your mask in in a proper manner to cover your nose. Ensure others sitting in the room to the same. If possible wear N95 masks. Your life is precious.... take care — bhavesh meel (@MeelBhavesh) May 9, 2020

Somebody pls tell amit shah that the mask is supposed to cover your nose 😂😂😂 shows they they have zero logic to do anything, bas kar rahe hain https://t.co/LkVutn7Tnn — s (@aazaadlub) May 30, 2020

@AmitShah - Sir your mask should cover your nose. Regards. Take care. — Dr Krishna Hande (@krishna_hande) May 29, 2020

i think the purpose of a mask is to cover the nose and mouth can someone please break it down to #amitshah pic.twitter.com/gcnky2ZJpa — Nikhil (@allergytonews) May 9, 2020

Amit Shah sir ko koi bolo mask nose and mouth dono cover karana chahiye — After lockdown I will only drive this (@mandarteli) May 30, 2020

Why is amit shah not wearing a mask. Why have rajnat singh and some others left the mask below their nose. Does corona virus enter only through the mouth.. 🤔🤫 — Karthik Kumar (@chi11imac) May 7, 2020

How cute! Harsh Vardhan with his chin guard and Amit Shah with his neck guard! Morons can't be taught, but folks! Learn to use a face mask. pic.twitter.com/8KcqyloROU — R Saroja ‏‎سروجا (@rsaroja70) April 24, 2020

Just to remind you, you can also be fined for stepping outside your house without wearing a mask. Please be responsible and don't forget to cover your mouth and nose with the mask.