About ten years ago, ‘Mahi hai toh mumkin hai‘ had us believing in team India’s victory in cricket matches even when all odds seemed against our favour. In the most critical match moments, most of us, at one point, banked on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, our Captain Cool, to perform his magic on the field.

Having retired from International cricket, there are speculations that this may be Dhoni’s last IPL season (we hope not). But no matter what happens, he will remain our favourite forever and always.

Speaking of our unabashed love for the legend, Twitter user Vector (@AnIrf_0) has shared a thread containing unseen pictures of MS Dhoni, and it’s priceless. Take a look:

A thread of beautiful unseen pictures of Mahendra Singh Dhoni that every cricket lover must see. pic.twitter.com/31nqgmjJVx — Vector (@AnIrf_0) May 22, 2023

Teenager Dhoni with trophy (he got addicted to winning trophies in his early days) 😁 pic.twitter.com/7BA8YblGGh — Vector (@AnIrf_0) May 22, 2023

Dhoni with his homies 😎. pic.twitter.com/8thVpLtD6e — Vector (@AnIrf_0) May 22, 2023

On a ride with his friends. pic.twitter.com/Vke6UrLQSx — Vector (@AnIrf_0) May 22, 2023

With his daughter Ziva. A wholesome picture 🥰 pic.twitter.com/w7JnW8GIX5 — Vector (@AnIrf_0) May 22, 2023

Loved it? You’re not alone, as several Twitter users are mesmerised by this epic thread.

The thread on Dhoni pics before he bacame legend https://t.co/NofJpKXvfK — Tushar Sarkar (@tsatwork) May 23, 2023

What a simple and humble guy https://t.co/bkbYjL2pK5 — BAAZIGAR🇮🇳 (@baazigar369) May 23, 2023

Very beautiful collection. Shows he belonged to less privileged background. Where he is today gotta give it to his immense talent and hardwork.I think he is undoubtedly one of the most respected cricket celebrities. https://t.co/OfjXKLpWPr — Aitzaz (@iam_aitzaz) May 23, 2023

Dhoni fans will love this ❤️ https://t.co/7jHrElOlvo — Rekha (@rekha_rex07) May 23, 2023

Such a wholesome thread🤩 — ꗟ𝖍𝖆𝖌𝖚𝖋𝖙𝖆 🌸 (@Shagufta_Shah48) May 22, 2023

Unseen Glimpses from GOAT's Life journey 💛 https://t.co/qX3xihKL9d — Mayank Gusain (@mayankk108) May 23, 2023

You can find Vector’s complete thread here.

