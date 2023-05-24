About ten years ago, ‘Mahi hai toh mumkin hai‘ had us believing in team India’s victory in cricket matches even when all odds seemed against our favour. In the most critical match moments, most of us, at one point, banked on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, our Captain Cool, to perform his magic on the field.
Having retired from International cricket, there are speculations that this may be Dhoni’s last IPL season (we hope not). But no matter what happens, he will remain our favourite forever and always.
Speaking of our unabashed love for the legend, Twitter user Vector (@AnIrf_0) has shared a thread containing unseen pictures of MS Dhoni, and it’s priceless. Take a look:
Loved it? You’re not alone, as several Twitter users are mesmerised by this epic thread.
You can find Vector’s complete thread here.
Also Read: MS Dhoni Breaks His Own Record As 1.7 Crore Fans Watch His 3-Ball Knock Vs Lucknow
