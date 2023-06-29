Lately, the Delhi metro has become a trending topic of discussion as snippets of incidents and individuals across the 10 lines are secretly recorded, go viral, and callous remarks and hot takes saturate our social media feeds.
As the lines between decent and indecent remain blurry, with many scandalised by any and everything, it’s not surprising to see that people are expressing their offence, not just on social media, but during the journey itself. Another clip of ‘Delhi Metro Scenes’ has gone viral on Twitter, where two aunties are seen reminding a young couple of their ‘sharam‘.
Apparently, the two women did not like the proximity between the duo. “Kuch toh sharam karo,” one of them told the couple as the young man stood up for himself and his friend. He bluntly stated the two weren’t doing anything objectionable and reminded them to mind their own business.
While some supported the aunties, many called them out — and rightfully so — for their unsolicited moral policing. For many, the scene is yet another reminder of our all-pervasive CCTV uncles and aunties and their sheer inability to handle the slightest bit of affection.
What are your thoughts on this?