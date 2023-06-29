Lately, the Delhi metro has become a trending topic of discussion as snippets of incidents and individuals across the 10 lines are secretly recorded, go viral, and callous remarks and hot takes saturate our social media feeds.

As the lines between decent and indecent remain blurry, with many scandalised by any and everything, it’s not surprising to see that people are expressing their offence, not just on social media, but during the journey itself. Another clip of ‘Delhi Metro Scenes’ has gone viral on Twitter, where two aunties are seen reminding a young couple of their ‘sharam‘.

Kalesh B/w Aunties and a Couple inside Delhi Metro( Aunty didn’t like the way they are standing inside Metro) pic.twitter.com/uOXc29m3Y5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 26, 2023

Apparently, the two women did not like the proximity between the duo. “Kuch toh sharam karo,” one of them told the couple as the young man stood up for himself and his friend. He bluntly stated the two weren’t doing anything objectionable and reminded them to mind their own business.

the couple is better than me bec i would've brought the aunty's failed love life into this https://t.co/1gquTjcVwK — manika ✦ (@sanriocrush) June 27, 2023

While some supported the aunties, many called them out — and rightfully so — for their unsolicited moral policing. For many, the scene is yet another reminder of our all-pervasive CCTV uncles and aunties and their sheer inability to handle the slightest bit of affection.

moral policing on the metro is a new trend or what kya bakwaas hai https://t.co/rNLEMP6ZBT — raghav (@goatastra) June 27, 2023

if you dont like pda just close ur eyes damnn https://t.co/2BtF0pBqrz — 🧚🏻🧚🏻amar (@amargrants) June 26, 2023

thats how nosy characters are meant to be treated and spoken to



+1 for the chap who put them in their place https://t.co/sWujtYLauU — LearningPoint (he/him/it/they/she/ze/her) (@learning_pt) June 27, 2023

Only those who never got love will be salty like this. Praying for Indian arranged marriage chronic victims really. https://t.co/sgGvWPI801 — boldtype (@Qweentessential) June 27, 2023

Aunties triggered by seeing a happy unmarried couple standing close to each other https://t.co/9U7INzZs6u — Vaish⁷💜 (@Vaishbangtan) June 27, 2023

