Dogs are one of the most loyal beings on Earth that we will ever come across.

According to reports by Hindustan Times , two dogs have been searching and waiting in Kerala’s Idukki district, where the landslide took place on Thursday night, for their humans to return.

Apparently, some rescue workers tried offering them food but, they were busy searching for their humans. The two dogs have been waiting at the site for five days now. MJ Babu, a senior journalist from Munnar said:

The pets’ plight has moved everyone. Whenever a body is extricated, they rush to the spot. Then they return to the shade under the rocks, waiting for the next.

Some people even tried to take the dogs to their houses but both the canines refused to budge. They have been withstanding the rain and mist, hoping for their human to return but, unfortunately they haven't been identified yet.

Picture shared by a friend who is involved in the search & rescue mission at Munnar landslide site in which 50+ people lost their lives and 30+ are still missing. This dog apparently belonged to one of the victims and has been at the site for past 5 days looking for his family💔 pic.twitter.com/dUEbJwG8xw — ഗോതമ്പ് പുട്ട് സ്റ്റാൻ (@420slap) August 11, 2020

This piece of news left Twitter teary-eyed.

Dog waits for master at Munnar landslip site - The Hindu https://t.co/3TQOhKMNg2 — Himanshu Kaushik, IAS (@HimanshuK_IAS) August 11, 2020

A portion of the Pettimalai hills, near Munnar caved in, destroying at least 30 houses of poor plantation workers. While 45 people have lost their lives, 28 people including the humans of the two dogs, are still missing.

Tragic!