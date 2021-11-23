Remember the viral Google Ad about two old friends who were divided by partition but found a way to reconnect? Who'd have guessed that reel would become real, unfolding a similar story? But that's exactly what happened in Kartarpur's Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

With the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, two old friends separated by partition were reunited. In 1947, India's Sardar Gopal Singh and his childhood friend from Pakistan Mohammad Bashir split up.

Their eyes welled up with emotions when they saw one other after years and they embraced each other. Sardar Gopal Singh is currently 94 years old, whereas Mohammad Bashir is 91 years old.

Religion and pilgrimage aside for a moment… this is a heart-warming story from Kartarpur Sahib ❤️❤️



The Kartarpur Corridor reunited two nonagenarians friends, Sardar Gopal Singh (94) from India and Muhammad Bashir (91) from Pakistan. They had got separated in 1947. pic.twitter.com/VnKoxhKxLb — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) November 22, 2021

Their reunion was reported by Pakistan's 'Dawn' news outlet, who added that the two reminisced about their childhood. Both Singh and Bashir were in their teens when they visited Baba Guru Nanak's Gurdwara and had lunch and tea together before the Partition and the foundation of Pakistan.

The story caught attention on social media and people started rooting for the two old friends.

We are lucky to witness one of the last of such partition reunions. Feel sad to realise within a decade this generation will be gone.



Only they know what pain they went through. https://t.co/5yzpxwB7oM — Adil Hossain (@adilhossain) November 22, 2021

Pain of Partition!!💔

love ❤ beyond border! https://t.co/UO41VJ9vVY — Rezina Sultana (@RezinaSultana9) November 22, 2021

Gives me much emotional FOMO thinking about not adequately archiving/documenting one’s own grandparents’ crossover stories and Pakistan memories. Forget this being the last decade, so many of that generation are already dead. — Sabah (@_sabahgurmat) November 22, 2021

Reminded me of this google ad... one of the best ads on India pak👌👍https://t.co/FxrQXMNMBq — Nafisa12 (@Nafisa12memon) November 22, 2021

Sounds like a movie plot turned into reality and our hearts are full!