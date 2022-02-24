What is happening between Ukraine and Russia is extremely concerning, with the latter's President Vladimir Putin announcing that he has ordered "military operations" as a way to go forward.
The tension in the world is rising, so amid this, when Ukraine shared a meme, people found it quite strange.
Ukraine's official Twitter account shared a picture (a cartoon) of Hitler smiling down at Putin, holding his face.
This has gotten a wide range of reactions from people around the world as some were fascinated by the idea, while others were simply shocked. Here is what people are saying about the whole thing.
I think posting this was probably a mistake… https://t.co/SELv1L5VkL— Tex (@Tex3228) February 24, 2022
They really out here shitposting while their country gets invaded. Unreal. https://t.co/Dr9rxua6mT— Barry (@BarryOnHere) February 24, 2022
imagine your enemy doin this to you in the middle of war https://t.co/VdqvkOFTWC— yb (@yourbae) February 24, 2022
Like seriously? Meme? When you being Invaded ? 🥺😩😩🙄— ADAM (@THELGBTQCLUBNFT) February 24, 2022
What's this world turning into 😔🤐🤐
World War 3||THE MEME||RIGHT NOW THEY DID IT||#worldwar3 https://t.co/3AxoTUSx7O
People calling this a meme did not take a single history class. https://t.co/FHm0EKWapy— immaculate misconception (@NoTINOshade) February 24, 2022
I thought it was actual war but turned out to be a meme war.#RussiaUkraineConflict https://t.co/KJbuaknSEr— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 24, 2022
we're fighting wars with memes now.— 4 (@xaliyux) February 24, 2022
a time to be alive 😭 https://t.co/wifm4Cerq2
the internet has rot peoples brains to the point where they see this as shitposting and not political commentary https://t.co/NOpBD72spZ— 🥪 (@Iuckynumbernine) February 24, 2022
It could be a meme, or political commentary - either way pretty grim times.