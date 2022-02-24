What is happening between Ukraine and Russia is extremely concerning, with the latter's President Vladimir Putin announcing that he has ordered "military operations" as a way to go forward.

The tension in the world is rising, so amid this, when Ukraine shared a meme, people found it quite strange.

Ukraine's official Twitter account shared a picture (a cartoon) of Hitler smiling down at Putin, holding his face.

This has gotten a wide range of reactions from people around the world as some were fascinated by the idea, while others were simply shocked. Here is what people are saying about the whole thing.

I think posting this was probably a mistake… https://t.co/SELv1L5VkL — Tex (@Tex3228) February 24, 2022

They really out here shitposting while their country gets invaded. Unreal. https://t.co/Dr9rxua6mT — Barry (@BarryOnHere) February 24, 2022

imagine your enemy doin this to you in the middle of war https://t.co/VdqvkOFTWC — yb (@yourbae) February 24, 2022

Like seriously? Meme? When you being Invaded ? 🥺😩😩🙄

What's this world turning into 😔🤐🤐

World War 3||THE MEME||RIGHT NOW THEY DID IT||#worldwar3 https://t.co/3AxoTUSx7O — ADAM (@THELGBTQCLUBNFT) February 24, 2022

This screams a 30 mark source question in the 2072 history gcse paper https://t.co/ZsKRh3L7ct — . (@4PFMo_) February 24, 2022

You see a meme, I see a potential gcse history question https://t.co/hGxYmlAlqX — AB (@A_A_Barrow) February 24, 2022

People calling this a meme did not take a single history class. https://t.co/FHm0EKWapy — immaculate misconception (@NoTINOshade) February 24, 2022

I thought it was actual war but turned out to be a meme war.#RussiaUkraineConflict https://t.co/KJbuaknSEr — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 24, 2022

we're fighting wars with memes now.

a time to be alive 😭 https://t.co/wifm4Cerq2 — 4 (@xaliyux) February 24, 2022

the internet has rot peoples brains to the point where they see this as shitposting and not political commentary https://t.co/NOpBD72spZ — 🥪 (@Iuckynumbernine) February 24, 2022

It could be a meme, or political commentary - either way pretty grim times.