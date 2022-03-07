The true damage of war is always hidden because it's in the hearts and the minds of people affected by it. The burning cities are a projection of that damage. As Ukraine battles with the continuous onslaught by the Russian army, here are a few pictures that depict how much the country has changed in a matter of few days.

In 12 days, the buildings have been destroyed, the bridges are barely standing on their foundations and some roads look like they never even existed.

According to a report by the UN, more than 1.3 million have left Ukraine since the violence started. Issuing a statement about it, the UNHCR head Filippo Grandi said, "This is the fastest-moving refugee crisis we have seen in Europe since the end of the second world war".

In the last 12 days, Vladimir Putin has taken some really dangerous and violent steps that have led to the death of more than 300 civilians. He has also threatened the world with a nuclear attack, which is especially concerning since there was a firing by the Russian army on a Ukrainian nuclear plant recently.

The images from Ukraine are heartbreaking and we hope that Russia withdraws its forces from the country soon.