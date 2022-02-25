The gallantry of a handful number of Ukrainian border guards deployed on a tiny island in the Black Sea will go down in history as they did not succumb to the orders of a Russian warship moments before their death.

Their final words to the invaders were “Go f*ck yourself.”

The last interaction between Ukrainian security troops guarding Snake Island and a Russian naval officer on Thursday was captured in an audio clip released on a Telegram channel affiliated with Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs.

Ukrainian post at Snake Island in the Black Sea told Russian warship to "go fuck yourself" after being told to surrender. The 13 service members were killed pic.twitter.com/2FuKHc04D3 — BNO News (@BNONews) February 24, 2022

According to CNN, “This is a Russian military warship,” a voice in the clip warned. “I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise you will be bombed.”



“Russian warship,” the Ukrainian guards responded, “go f*ck yourself.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the guards defending the remote outpost were among the at least 137 civilians and military personnel killed in Thursday's attacks in a video statement posted just after midnight Friday.

Zelensky stated that the guards died "heroically" and "did not give up." He also announced that they will receive 'Hero of Ukraine' awards posthumously.

May the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine live forever.

- Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky says that the country's fate now rests totally on the shoulders of its soldiers, heroes, security forces, and all of its defenders.