Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have grown stronger despite the government officially starting the process in the country's most populous state Uttar Pradesh.
Despite being at loggerheads with the Uttar Pradesh Police, protesters continued marching for their rights and this resulted in a lot of violence in the Yogi Adityanath-ruled state.
According to a video posted on Twitter, protesters alleged that Lucknow Police confiscated food items, blankets and other supplies from women protesting against the act in the Ghanta Ghar area on Saturday, January 18.
No words. 🤣🤣🤣#कम्बल_चोर_यूपी_पुलिस pic.twitter.com/yaHjvn32e2— V (@Varishaaaa) January 18, 2020
Inspired by a Shaheen Bagh-styled protest, around 500 women sat near the Clock Tower in Lucknow's old quarters demanding the CAA and (proposed) NRC to be scrapped.
After the protest, which was otherwise peaceful, was disrupted due to this unwarranted conduct of UP Police, a few woman protesters shouted slogans saying:
Uttar Pradesh ki chor police.
And Twitter picked up this rhythm to echo the sentiment.
The UP Police has already been under severe criticism over its actions in the state over the continuing anti-CAA protests.