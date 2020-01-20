Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have grown stronger despite the government officially starting the process in the country's most populous state Uttar Pradesh. 

People across the country, mostly front-lined by women, have been raising their voices peacefully demanding a complete rollback of the citizenship act. 

Women protesters in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh
Source: Scoopwhoop

Despite being at loggerheads with the Uttar Pradesh Police, protesters continued marching for their rights and this resulted in a lot of violence in the Yogi Adityanath-ruled state. 

Recently, they again courted controversy after being blamed for allegedly snatching away food items and blankets from women protesters in Lucknow's Ghanta Ghar.

Women protesters in Lucknow
Source: First Post

According to a video posted on Twitter, protesters alleged that Lucknow Police confiscated food items, blankets and other supplies from women protesting against the act in the Ghanta Ghar area on Saturday, January 18. 

Soon, the hashtag Kambal Chor UP Police was trending on the microblogging site. 

Inspired by a Shaheen Bagh-styled protest, around 500 women sat near the Clock Tower in Lucknow's old quarters demanding the CAA and (proposed) NRC to be scrapped. 

But instead, they were greeted by hostile policemen who charged to the spot, confiscated all the items and then took everything away in their van. 

Source: News18

After the protest, which was otherwise peaceful, was disrupted due to this unwarranted conduct of UP Police, a few woman protesters shouted slogans saying: 

Uttar Pradesh ki chor police. 

And Twitter picked up this rhythm to echo the sentiment. 

The UP Police has already been under severe criticism over its actions in the state over the continuing anti-CAA protests.