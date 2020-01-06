Since the passing of The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, the entire nation has been protesting against it. But the UP government seems unaffected by the backlash.

According to reports, Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has become the first state which has ordered identification of migrants. Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the three neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan are being shortlisted for their eligibility for citizenship.

Additional chief secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi added,

Though the number of people from Afghanistan living in UP is low, estimates indicate there’s a substantial number from Pakistan and Bangladesh, who settled here after being persecuted in their countries.

Reports also mentioned that the government is also compiling a list of all illegal immigrants. This is being collated so that the government could ensure that 'genuine migrants' become citizens.

Lucknow, Hapur, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Noida and Ghaziabad are the cities in with the presence of migrants from two countries.

Kerala government recently passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

H/T: Times Of India