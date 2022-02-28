After Indian Air Force rescued a 19-year-old from a cliff, comes another case of a CISF jawan, who rescued a child stuck in the grills at New Delhi's Nirman Vihar Metro Station.

The 8-year-old lives under the metro station and got stuck between the grills, 25 feet above the ground, while playing. After the girl started shouting, people realised what had happened. At 6 PM, CISF got the information about the incident and hurriedly jumped to action.

The rescue mission wasn't an easy task with the jawan holding the child with one hand and the grills with the other. He walked the narrow ledge with the girl and people applauded this brave act.

The girl reportedly, was rescued successfully by Nayak, who was posted in CISF QRT. The video of the rescue has been going viral on social media. Twitterati is praising the CISF and rightfully so.

You can take a look at the heroic act below.

A truly brave act, the CISF jawan is a real hero indeed.

The images are screenshots from the video.