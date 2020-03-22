With coronavirus pandemic raging just outside our doors it's best to stay at home and avoid going out. It's time for quarantine and isolation but, it's equally important to keep our spirits high, right?

"This is the defining global health crisis of our time.



The days, weeks and months ahead will be a test of our resolve, a test of our trust in science, and a test of solidarity.



Crises like #COVID19 tend to bring out the best and worst in humanity"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 16, 2020

So, here is a list of video games, for all types of gamers, that you can play to kill time and to keep your mind off of what’s happening around the world.

1. Minecraft (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Smartphone)

This adventure fantasy video game is quite popular right now. In this game you can explore vast worlds, construct buildings and build a livehood with your friends, who you can connect with online. It's edgy, it's trippy and quite informative. You'll surely be hooked on it for months. You can download it here

2. Fortnite: Battle Royale (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Smartphone)

If you want to play something that'll keep you on the edge of your seat, Fortnite: Battle Royale is for you. You'll be put on an island with 100 other players to fight for survival. You can participate in it alone or you can switch to squad mode that let's you take part in teams of four. But, if fighting isn't your thing, you can also explore the world, build forts and boats for fun. You can download it here.

3. GTA Online (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

This video game has been around for a while but, it's a masterpiece that you just can't miss out on playing. This game has it all. You can rob a bank, own a casino, participate in dangerous heists, buy awesome cars and bike or just drive around the city. You can also play it with your friends if you wish to execute multi-stage heist missions. It's fast-paced, challenging and quite addictive so do give it a try. You can download it here.

4. Don’t Starve Together (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The title of the game says it all. This four-player survival game looks grim but, is in fact, quite endearing. In this game, you'll have to survive in a hostile world for as long as you can by learning how to make fire, craft weapons and fight off the dangerous wildlife. You can download it here.

5. Sea of Thieves (PC, Xbox One)

Sea of Thieves should be on your list of downloads. In this game, four friends can join forces together to look for treasure and adventure. You'll also get to explore skeleton ships, islands and go on interesting quests. It's funny, enchanting and quite thrilling. You can download it Always wanted to be a pirate in a video game? If yes,should be on your list of downloads. In this game, four friends can join forces together to look for treasure and adventure. You'll also get to explore skeleton ships, islands and go on interesting quests. It's funny, enchanting and quite thrilling. You can download it here

6. Rocket League (Steam, Smartphone)

This game is basically football played on wheels. You'll get to drive rocket cars and play football with other players who try to stop you from scoring goals. It's exciting, it's fast-paced and you'll get plenty of room to develop your skills in this game so, what say? You can download it here.

7. Asphalt 9: Legends (iOS/Android)

This list wouldn't be complete without a racing game so, we present to you Asphalt 9: Legends, a racing series that lets you build your own drive club, add friends and fight for the league championship. You can also play it alone, in career mode, if you wish to participate in daily 'events'. Ready to race? You can download it here.

8. Stardew Valley (Windows/Mac (Steam/GOG)

Want to play something that will calm your senses and sooth your soul? Well, this game will keep you hooked for hours. You'll get to run a small farm in a village and carry out interesting tasks online with three other friends of yours. You'll have to plant trees, care for animals, fight monsters and keep your village safe. So, are you ready to take on the responsibility? You can download it here.

9. Friday The 13th (Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One)

If you are into horror-slasher video games, Friday The 13th should make it to your list. In this game, you and your friends will have to escape the murderous clutches of Jason Voorhees, the killer who will be chosen on random. And, everyone has to work as a team to flee the camp to save themselves. You'll also get to discover murder weapons or participate in side missions for a thrilling experience. You can download it here.

10. Overcooked! 2 (Windows/Mac)

Hey, if you want to just sit back and have a good laugh, this game is guaranteed to deliver. You'll have to prepare meals for hungry customers with your friends but, it's not as easy as it sounds. From moving counters to collapsing walls, there are unique and hilarious obstacles that you'll have to overcome to prepare a perfectly cooked meal. You can download it here.

Make your time in isolation interesting. Get on it already but, don't forget to stay safe.