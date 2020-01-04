Okay, something is up with this world.
No I am not talking about World War 3, I am talking about fucking disgusting food combinations everyone is coming up with.
You thought pineapple on pizza was weird? Well, now we have gulab jamun- vada paav.
Open for surprise pic.twitter.com/N8nEfbMpOH— ندا (@CatWomaniya) December 10, 2019
Gulab jamun ki sabzi.
Maggi and milk.
And the latest, chicken and tea.
Yeah, someone shared a video of tandoori chicken being dipped in tea for a meal and I have lost my appetite for weeks, after watching that.
I mean, I am all for independent choices and people doing what they feel like. But we gotta draw the line somewhere. This is where we gotta draw the line.
And I am not the only one feeling the disgust. There are others.