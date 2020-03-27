Amid the lockdown, police officials from all across the nation have been deployed to ensure public safety. And some officials go beyond their way to come up with innovative and creative methods to motivate the citizens to stay indoors.

Recently, we spotted a video of a very talented Mumbai Police official who sings and encourages people to stay at home while patrolling the streets.

GOOD VIBES ONLY-



This talented police officer sings and motivates people to #StayAtHomeSaveLives



Looks like Mumbai Police. Implementing #CoronavirusLockdown in the right spirit.



Kya baat hai officer! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/51rLaVi0ya — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) March 27, 2020

With an aim to boost people's morale and spread awareness in an informative yet entertaining way, the officer was seen singing Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaaye, SambhaloYaro from Sarfarosh through his mask and into a mic.

Who says our policmen can't think out of the box to keep you at Home#Lockdown21 #StayHomeSaveLives #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/zGoCCcodMp — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) March 27, 2020

Police officials have been on the front line, fighting the battle of containing the spread of the pandemic. Every day they risk their safety and patrol the streets to make sure that we're protected.

This is one of the few instances where police officials have gone above and beyond their duty calls to comfort the citizens amidst lockdown.

Twitter is paying their tributes to this officer for thinking of this amazingly peaceful and innovative way to motivate people to stay indoors:

This needs to be applauded 👏👏👏 — a ru n (@arunk_bhulan) March 27, 2020

Tears in my eyes. Respect and love for this police man. Jai hind — Ashish Singh 🇮🇳 (@AshishSinghMZP) March 27, 2020

We need more officers like him — Roushan Zaman Mondal (@iam_roushan) March 27, 2020

He is Officer Sadanand Inamdar of Nashik Police!!! — I’m_Anil (@anil_amireddy) March 27, 2020

Sir whoever you are... You are just amazing



You must be an inspiration for those police officers who are violent in nature and dealt innocent hungry people with force and lathis...#Salute_you #huge_respect @DGPMaharashtra — Shahbaz Ali (@shahbazaliU9) March 27, 2020

Sarforoshi against Corona Virus! Stay home stay safe! — Aveek Roy (@roy_aaveek) March 27, 2020

Wish UPPolice can take this challenge. If they can’t then stop beating innocent people. — Kunwar Siddharth Singh (@ksidharthsingh) March 27, 2020

Wah wah Superb 👌, dil jeet liya — Aafaq (@AafaqOfficial) March 27, 2020

What a singer 👏👏👏 — Neha 🇮🇳 (@the_lost_girl92) March 27, 2020

Gud job

Kaash sab police wale aise hi hote — Naved Raza (@NavedRa14823866) March 27, 2020

These rare acts of kindness by the officials in Khaki is really heartwarming. We wish more officials resorted to creative measures like these.