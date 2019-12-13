Amidst the protests in Guwahati, Assam against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a new report has emerged. Police personnel reportedly barged into the office of a private TV news channel and beat up its employees.

According to Scroll, at around 6 pm on Thursday, Assam police personnel entered the campus of Prag News and beat up its staffers who were sitting outside the building. Following this, they entered the building and manhandled employees near the reception area.

It was completely unprovoked and we demand an unconditional apology from Assam police.

- Pranay Bordoloi, the managing editor told Scroll

Pranay added that around 45 minutes before this incident took place, the police had asked people protesting in the locality to disperse, asking them to move aside. However, Pranay stated that there was no reason for them (the police) to enter a media office.

Army has forced themselves into media houses and have started vandalizing and hitting people in Assam



Is this democracy?



Security personnels get inside the office of a local news channel #PragNews and beat up their office staff. Such is the hate. @ravishndtv — rajeev saikia (@rajeevsaikia82) December 12, 2019

CRPF is entering the Media Office and beating the staff of #PragNews. Journalists are being scared by the Police instead of protecting them.

This is not the India we want. Journalists and Students are living in fear of their life.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/FHgQhPZesN — Alan Lambert1 (@alanlambert1) December 13, 2019

This govt had crossed all it's limits. This time the journalists of Assamese news channel #pragnews are being beaten brutality. I don't know whether you have any right to lathicharge on the journalists.. complete #nonsense. What crime did these journalists commit? @IndianJournal pic.twitter.com/lwQjlKv4JV — Niranjan Bhuyan (@NiranjanBhuya17) December 12, 2019

And of course the cornerstone of the #saffronreich. - "The media will print or show nothing else but the glories of the land and not its problems. Any and every aberration will be dealt with, appropriately."#lawsofthesaffronreich https://t.co/20pzsbM2fw — Rohan Swamy (@thinbrownboy) December 12, 2019

Guys this How Modi controlling Media, A CCTV footage of the paramilitary forces barging inside #PragNews office in Guwahati &lathicharged unprovoked cameraman this evening #CABProtest https://t.co/J4Wiib3h4l — Dancing🍌Democray (@Dimocrazy) December 13, 2019

The situation has worsened in Assam, with two people being killed in a police firing on Thursday, 11 others being injured by bullet wounds and thousands more protesting. Towns and cities have been put under indefinite curfew in the state, and internet in 10 districts has been suspended for another 48 hours beginning 12 pm on Thursday.