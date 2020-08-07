2020 is turning out to be quite an eventful year.
While, the colossal explosion in Beirut shook the world, now, horrifying videos and images of a massive sandstorm engulfing the city of Jaisalmer, in Rajasthan, has been doing rounds on the internet.
#WATCH – Giant sandstorm looms over Jaisalmer city.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) August 6, 2020
Join the broadcast with @Arunima24. pic.twitter.com/l4AmxwDkOh
Almost 300 kms of area was covered with dust, making it impossible for passersby to see clearly. Naturally, this incident sent the locals of the area into a state of panic.
According to reports by News18 Lokmat, dust clouds first erupted in the villages of Poonam Nagar, Nehadai, and Mohangarh. The dust, then moved towards the west where luxury hotels and the city's famous Sonar fort also got affected.
जैसलमेरमध्ये वाळूचं भयंकर वादळ, नागरिकांमध्ये घबराट pic.twitter.com/gMXDkqQsqQ— News18Lokmat (@News18lokmat) August 5, 2020
Social media users also shared videos of the enormous sandstorm. And, trust me it looks apocalyptic.
Sandstorm in Jaisalmer— Sumer Singh Rathore (@SumerJaisalmer) August 5, 2020
Wednesday, 5 August
06.24 PM pic.twitter.com/7uoDiXiS7e
Sandstorm in jaisalmer 🌨️🌨️#jaisalmer #sandstorm #Weathercloud #WeatherForecast #Rajasthan #india pic.twitter.com/U4ByZlNcjn— Ankit Pillai (@iam_pillaiankit) August 5, 2020
SOMEWHERE IN JAISALMER#nature #mountains #Desert #desertstorm #sandstorm #Jaisalmer #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/rzeObekb48— Muhammad Atif (@imuhammadatif) August 5, 2020
#jaisalmer pic.twitter.com/6SR23dStFT— Prdeep boora (@boora_pjboora) August 5, 2020
Dust storm in #Jaisalmer today evening.. Never seen anything like this before. pic.twitter.com/qxyrkvJiue— Lokesh Sharma (@_lokeshsharma) August 5, 2020
#Jaisalmer:-यह #सियासी नही बल्कि #जैसलमेर में आया #प्राकृतिक तूफान था, यह तो खत्म हो गया, लेकिन उसकी काली छाया अभी भी #राजस्थान की #राजनीति पर गहराई हुवी है। pic.twitter.com/8HAtHlOKav— Corona Warrior Srivatsan (@kj_srivatsan) August 6, 2020
Thankfully, no casualties were reported.
2020, please stop! Will you?